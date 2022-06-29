ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Pedestrian Killed by Amtrak Train in NoHo Identified

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 3 days ago

Authorities Wednesday publicly identified a 67-year-old man who was struck and killed by an Amtrak Pacific Surfliner...

mynewsla.com

Comments / 0

Related
mynewsla.com

Pedestrian Killed in 405 Freeway Crash Identified

Authorities Saturday identified a 39-year-old pedestrian who was killed in a collision with a vehicle near Van Nuys. Christopher Berry was pronounced dead at the scene. Berry was a resident of Indianapolis, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. The collision occurred at around 1:46 a.m. Friday south...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Man Killed in 405 Freeway Crash

VAN NUYS – Authorities Saturday identified a 39-year-old pedestrian who was killed in a collision with a vehicle near Van Nuys. Christopher Berry, who the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified as the pedestrian, was pronounced dead at the scene. The collision occurred at around 1:46 a.m. Friday...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
City
North Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles County, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
mynewsla.com

Man Killed in Fiery Crash in Corona ID’d

The Riverside County coroner’s office publicly identified a 31-year-old Las Vegas man who was killed in a crash that left a semi trailer on fire in Corona. Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded at approximately 2:40 a.m. Friday to the southbound Corona (15) Freeway and the Temescal Canyon Road on-ramp, where they found the big rig on fire, according to the CHP.
CORONA, CA
mynewsla.com

One Dead in Freeway Collision In Culver City

One person was killed Thursday evening when a motorcycle and a vehicle collided on the transition road from the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway to the westbound Marina (90) Freeway in Culver City. California Highway Patrol officers found the victim around 10 p.m., Officer Patrick Kimball told City News Service.
CULVER CITY, CA
mynewsla.com

Coroner IDs Woman Found Shot Dead at Railroad Tracks in Commerce

Officials Saturday released the name of a 40-year-old woman who was killed in a shooting in Commerce that also left a man in his 30s wounded. The woman was identified as Rocio Cortez, who was listed as a transient, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. Deputies from...
COMMERCE, CA
L.A. Weekly

13 Injured in Bus Crash on East Imperial Highway [Los Angeles, CA]

7 Victims Hospitalized after Bus Collision near LAX. Police responded to the scene at 2310 East Imperial Highway, near Aviation Boulevard at 8:25 a.m. Furthermore, authorities said a bus with 20 occupants struck a semi-truck near LAX. Officers arrived at the scene and found the bus turned on its side...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amtrak Train#Accident
mynewsla.com

One Dead, One Injured in Agoura Hills Crash

A man was killed and another was injured in a crash in Agoura Hills, authorities said Friday. The collision occurred at approximately 7:24 p.m. Thursday on Agoura Road, a third of a mile west of Liberty Canyon Road, where deputies from the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station learned one motorist was traveling west and another east on Agoura when the first driver attempted to pass a vehicle by entering the opposing lane of traffic and collided head-on with the second driver, said Deputy Veronica Fantom of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
AGOURA HILLS, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Shot, Killed In Athens, Shooter On The Loose

A man was shot to death Saturday in the Athens area of Los Angeles and the shooter remained at large. The shooting in the 1000 block of West Imperial Highway was reported around 5:20 p.m., according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Veronica Fantom. The man died at the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Collision at MoVal Intersection

A motorcyclist died Friday in a collision at a Moreno Valley intersection. The fatality occurred about 4:10 p.m. at Heacock Street and Ironwood Avenue, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The circumstances behind the collision were not immediately clear. Officials said the motorcyclist, whose identity was not released, was...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

Man killed in fiery hit-and-run collision in Compton

The search for a hit-and-run driver in Compton continued Friday morning after they fled from what ended up being a fiery scene. Authorities were called to the crash site just after 10:30 p.m. at Alondra Boulevard and Petrolia Avenue, where they found a Nissan Altima engulfed in flames.The driver of that vehicle, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene. After investigation, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were able to deduce that the victim and the suspect, behind the wheel of an unknown vehicle, were both heading in the same direction when a collision occurred, causing the Nissan to slam into a tree in the center divider of the road and burst into flames. Deputies had no information on the suspect or their vehicle. Compton Fire Department crews assisted with containing the fire. 
COMPTON, CA
signalscv.com

Pedestrian struck by vehicle

One person was struck by a vehicle in front of a 99 Cent store on the 23000 block of Valencia Boulevard at approximately 11:40 a.m. on Friday. The person, a male, was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, the incident was not a hit-and-run...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Suspected Drunk Driver, Passenger Killed While Fleeing Police

A suspected drunk driver and his passenger were killed when he tried to evade police during a speedy but brief pursuit from La Habra into Rowland Heights, where his vehicle crashed into another vehicle, authorities said Saturday. Paramedics took the driver of the second vehicle to a hospital with minor...
LA HABRA, CA
mynewsla.com

Two Hurt in Vehicle Crash in Watts

A vehicle crashed into some parked vehicles in a neighborhood in Watts Thursday, injuring two people. The crash was reported about 2 a.m. at Compton Boulevard and 111th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. At least two people injured in the crash were taken to a hospital for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Hit-and Run Crash in Moreno Valley ID’d

The Riverside County coroner’s office Saturday identified the 50-year-old motorcyclist who died in a hit-and-run crash at a Moreno Valley intersection that allegedly was caused by a drunk driver. The fatality occurred at about 4:10 p.m. Friday at Heacock Street and Ironwood Avenue, according to the Riverside County Fire...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
L.A. Weekly

2 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Antelope Freeway [Palmdale, CA]

Fiery Traffic Accident on East Barrels Springs Road Left Two Hurt. The fiery accident happened on Antelope Freeway and East Barrels Springs Road at 11:115 p.m., per initial reports. Furthermore, police said the crash involved 4 vehicles, where two of them became engulfed in flames. Eventually, paramedics found two people...
PALMDALE, CA
mynewsla.com

Shooting in Lancaster Leaves Woman Critically Wounded

A woman is in critical Saturday condition after being shot in Lancaster. Deputies from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station responded to a shots fired call at approximately 12:10 a.m. on the 1100 block of West Avenue H-12, where they found a woman who had been shot at least two times, said a station watch commander.
LANCASTER, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy