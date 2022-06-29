ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

First probable case of monkeypox in Michigan

By Will Conybeare
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, Mich. -- The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has identified the first probable case of monkeypox in Oakland County. The individual is currently isolating and does...

