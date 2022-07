LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another hot afternoon across the South Plains with highs in the upper 90s to lower 100s. A very similar feel to yesterday, but today some could see isolated showers. Most of us will remain dry but showers, and potentially a thunderstorm or two, look to be possible around dinner time into the early evening with activity clearing out around sunset. Any one location has about a 10 to 15% chance of seeing rain. No need to cancel those outdoor plans, but be aware that you may be caught under a brief shower. Thankfully, no severe weather is expected today.

SOUTH PLAINS, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO