San Diego, CA

Justice with Joy | What you need to know about Pride in San Diego

News 8 KFMB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO — Note: The video featured in this story was first published March 16 and showcases how San Diego Pride got its start, growing into San Diego's largest civic event. Pride month is recognized across the country during June and in San Diego, we continue the celebration...

www.cbs8.com

sfbayview.com

Attention California Black contractors!

Your apprentices are barred from work under the Project Labor Agreement. What is a ‘Project Labor Agreement’ (PLA) San Diego and California state politicians raised Juneteenth flags to mark the end of enslavement for Black Americans and spoke at Black Juneteenth events telling us that Blacks have the right to be free and that slavery was wrong. They define emancipation as liberation, freedom from legal, social or political restriction. And that’s supposed to mean something now that Juneteenth is a federal holiday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Artwork depicting dancing pigs in police uniforms to remain on display in California

A California art center is standing behind its decision to display a work of art that was deemed anti-police by some viewers. The piece, “Three Slick Pigs,” is on display at the California Center for the Arts in Escondido as a part of a larger exhibit on street art in the region. The artist, OG Slick, told KUSI the piece is intended to draw attention to some police officers’ excessive use of force and abuse of power.
ESCONDIDO, CA
viatravelers.com

21 Best Day Trips from San Diego, California

San Diego is a city with a lot to offer. It has wonderful beaches, a buzzing nightlife scene, and impressive history. The city is also known for its diversity. It is a city of over 1 million people and has more than 100 miles of beaches. It’s a beach bum’s dream destination: perfect weather, lots of fun things to do, and a laid-back vibe. It is also a city that’s got it all. From the beaches to the museums to the shopping, you’ll be able to find something for everyone in this beautiful city.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Fernando Lopez
thevistapress.com

4th Of July Fireworks Vista, San Marcos, Oceanside & Escondido

Monday, July 4, 2022 Brengle Terrace Park, 1200 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista. Purchase tickets online below or in-person at VisTix, 200 Civic Center Drive (near the intersections of Alta Vista and Civic Center Drives). Customer service available weekdays noon to 5 pm. Brengle Terrace Park will open at 7am. The...
News 8 KFMB

News 8 @ 11am & 12pm

CBS 8 News gets you up to speed with what is happening today.
SAN DIEGO, CA
gbsan.com

10 Things About Ron Araujo & Mission Federal Credit Union

Mission Federal Credit Union (Mission Fed) is the largest member-owned, not-for-profit, full-service financial institution exclusively serving San Diego County. Mission Fed enhances the lives of its members through financial education and services, providing stability and strength to help San Diegans with financial wellness and success. Banking at Mission Fed means doing good for San Diego. Mission Fed gives money back to our local communities, has helped hundreds of nonprofits and important causes, and builds deep relationships with community partners. Ron Araujo is the President of Mission Federal Services, LLC and leads Mission Fed's "CUSO" – or Credit Union Service Organization. CUSOs provide financial services primarily to credit unions and their members and help pool resources and reduce credit union service costs. Previously, Araujo also served as Chief Financial Officer for Mission Fed.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Are Fireworks Illegal in San Diego? Carlsbad? Chula Vista? Anywhere?

This holiday weekend, officials are urging San Diego County residents to leave the pyrotechnics to the professionals, reminding them that fireworks are illegal. In fact, fireworks of any kind — sparklers, firecrackers, cherry bombs, poppers and bottle rockets — are all illegal in the city and county of San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Lakeside golf course taken over by crows

SAN DIEGO — Residents in one Lakeside neighborhood say they’ve noticed a growing population of crows recently. The birds have made the Willowbrook Golf Course & Grill in Lakeside their new destination every night. The people who live there are describing it as an 'invasion.'. “I’d say there’s...
LAKESIDE, CA
News 8 KFMB

Now vs. Then | What to wear at the fair

SAN DIEGO — As many of us know, fashion has really changed over the years. The San Diego County Fair, formerly known as The Del Mar Fair, started in 1936. A CBS 8 viewer sent in a copy of an article from 1964 with suggestions on what to wear and not to wear to fairs.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

