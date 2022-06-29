Ruff Riders continue to run for excellence

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We will keep southerly winds in the area for Sunday and with plenty of moisture in the atmospheric reserves expect similar conditions to Saturday evening. We will continue to see showers and thunderstorms starting up in the afternoon and continue towards the evening. The biggest threats will be heavy rainfall, lightning, and some gusty winds with any of the showers and thunderstorms. These storms will be efficient rain producers and also slow-moving at times, so there could be some localized flash flooding on Sunday as well. Highs will be in the low 90s for the afternoon and evening with lows in the Mid 70s. Heading into our Independence Day holiday, the opportunity for some more showers and thunderstorms working in, so expect to have some indoor plans needed especially for the afternoon and evening. That First Alert Weather App will be your best friend during times like this. High temperatures will be climbing into the low 90s but feeling like the triple digits at times depending if we don’t see any breaks in cloud cover. We’ll also see lows getting into the mid to late 70s once again. A high-pressure ridge will continue to build from the west throughout the week. This will keep surface winds generally from the south-southwest. This will keep the influx of tropical moisture around throughout the rest of the week leading to showers and thunderstorm opportunities each afternoon and evening all over again. Rain will start to diminish the later we get in the week, but temperatures will remain around average. However, we will feel much warmer because dew points are still set to tropical/oppressive. Keep hydrated as much as you can this week.

ALBANY, GA ・ 5 HOURS AGO