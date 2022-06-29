ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Ruff Riders continue to run for excellence

By Kyle Logan
WALB 10
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Back in the Good Life City, it is another busy summer for the Ruff Riders track club, a group that has shined in South Georgia for the last couple of decades. The Ruff Riders are a program that teaches track and field to athletes of...

CNHI

Tift football hosts South Georgia squads

TIFTON — Tift County saw a few teams that were not themselves as June came to a close this week. The Blue Devils hosted two days of summer football sessions that involved three other schools. The eastern and western sides of the state lines were covered, with Early County...
TIFT COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Capt. Justin Bedwell honored In National Initiative

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) -Heroes honored and remembered fallen heroes lost in the line of duty in a nationwide initiative Saturday morning, one of those recognized heroes was Captain Justin Bedwell. Bedwell was shot last year while searching for two suspects. Since then, his name has been said and seen throughout...
DECATUR COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Tifton Wiregrass Freedom Festival draws tourists and locals

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Wiregrass Freedom Festival, an annual tradition, drew hundreds of locals and tourists Saturday. The Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC) Museum of Agriculture hosts multiple single-day events every year. Saturday’s event was a celebration of America and South Georgia. “It’s a great way to tie...
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

International business set to come to Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) -South Georgia continues to grow with an international company making Thomasville its headquarters. Ecrimesa is a family-owned business from Spain that has been selling metal parts since 1954. Shelley Zorn, a Thomasville economic developer, said the business will benefit the area with new job openings. “Ecrimesa will...
THOMASVILLE, GA
The Albany Herald

Female bald eagle arrives at Chehaw

ALBANY — A female Bald Eagle arrived at Chehaw last week and can be found in the Eagle habitat across the park’s suspension bridge. All Bald Eagles are under the supervision of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. This adult female was brought to a wildlife rehabilitator in Tampa and transported to the Avian Reconditioning Center in Apopka, Fla.
ALBANY, GA
CNHI

Free concert to highlight Second Saturday July 9

MOULTRIE, Ga. – Community members looking for a day full of deals, food and a free concert can do so at Downtown Moultrie’s Second Saturday Summer Concert Series scheduled for July 9. Festivities start at 10 a.m. “We’re looking forward to another successful Second Saturday,” Amy Johnson, the...
MOULTRIE, GA
WALB 10

Albany residents react to Radium Springs Trail plans

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County leaders are trying to make the Flint River more of a draw as they’re working on plans for an extended trail. County leaders say they’ll use a new 3.2 million dollar federal grant and local funds to pay for a 6-mile pedestrian walk that will connect Radium Springs to Downtown Albany.
The Albany Herald

Albany Tech 'refreshes' Practical Nursing program

ALBANY — Albany Technical College will hold a special refresh presentation for its Practical Nursing program Thursday at 11 a.m. in the Nathaniel Cross Health Technology Building, Room 112. Program refreshes are a way that Albany Tech introduces existing programs to the community with a new perspective and provides...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Dorothy Johnson latest DAISY Award winner at Phoebe

ALBANY — Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital honors a nurse each month with the DAISY Award. The DAISY award is an international program that rewards and celebrates the extraordinary clinical skills and compassionate care given by nurses every day. Earlier this month, RN Dorothy Johnson, who works on the seventh...
PUTNEY, GA
WCTV

Pebble Hill Plantation continues effort to preserve slave graves

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Pebble Hill Plantation in Thomasville is continuing its efforts to preserve the history of former plantation workers. In a partnership with Thomas University, Pebble Hill had a survey completed in 2013, to verify the condition of over 100 graves in the workers cemetery. With the help of the university’s Geospatial Analysis Planning and Preservation Center, the students were able to collect valuable information including names, dates of birth and locations of some of the graves.
THOMASVILLE, GA
The Albany Herald

Albany Festival & Fireworks, other area events will mark July 4

ALBANY — Fireworks, festivals and music will be part of the festivities as cities around the region hold Independence Day celebrations, with Albany’s annual event expected to bring as many as 20,000 people downtown on Monday, with a DJ, musical performances and a colorful display lighting up the night-time sky.
WALB 10

7-foot alligator found in Lee Co. yard

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - It was an exciting Friday morning for some residents in Lee County when a 7-foot alligator was found in a Creekside Manor yard. It’s believed the gator came from a nearby creek. The alligator was reported to be in a resident’s yard on Foxworth Drive around 7 a.m.
LEE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Phoebe warns about large gatherings during holiday weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Doctors are warning about what could come after a holiday weekend of large gatherings. Phoebe is now reporting 33 COVID hospitalizations with 27 in Albany, a 150% increase in two weeks. In response, Phoebe has expanded their unit in Phoebe Main dedicated to treating COVID-19 patients. Dr....
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

Albany train shed death ruled heat related

ALBANY, GA – The Dougherty County Coroner’s Office has identified last week’s deceased man who was discovered in a railway yard building. The man has been identified as 65 year old Jerry Lawrence Brown of Albany. Coroner Michael Fowler says the heat-related death was compounded by ongoing...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

First Alert Weather

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We will keep southerly winds in the area for Sunday and with plenty of moisture in the atmospheric reserves expect similar conditions to Saturday evening. We will continue to see showers and thunderstorms starting up in the afternoon and continue towards the evening. The biggest threats will be heavy rainfall, lightning, and some gusty winds with any of the showers and thunderstorms. These storms will be efficient rain producers and also slow-moving at times, so there could be some localized flash flooding on Sunday as well. Highs will be in the low 90s for the afternoon and evening with lows in the Mid 70s. Heading into our Independence Day holiday, the opportunity for some more showers and thunderstorms working in, so expect to have some indoor plans needed especially for the afternoon and evening. That First Alert Weather App will be your best friend during times like this. High temperatures will be climbing into the low 90s but feeling like the triple digits at times depending if we don’t see any breaks in cloud cover. We’ll also see lows getting into the mid to late 70s once again. A high-pressure ridge will continue to build from the west throughout the week. This will keep surface winds generally from the south-southwest. This will keep the influx of tropical moisture around throughout the rest of the week leading to showers and thunderstorm opportunities each afternoon and evening all over again. Rain will start to diminish the later we get in the week, but temperatures will remain around average. However, we will feel much warmer because dew points are still set to tropical/oppressive. Keep hydrated as much as you can this week.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

New businesses expected to come to the city of Parrott

PARROTT, Ga. (WALB) - A regional entrepreneur in Albany is trying to expand the city of Parrott by bringing in more businesses. Some of the things that have been missing in the city of Parrott in the last 15 years are they haven’t had a convenience store or restaurant.
PARROTT, GA
WALB 10

2 pedestrians injured in Albany car crash

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two pedestrians are left with injuries after a car crash happened on Saturday, according to Albany Police Department. On July 2, officers responded to a motor vehicle crash involving two pedestrians, in the 600 Block of Liberty Expressway. The driver of a Ford Explorer was traveling...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Woman killed in Liberty Expressway wreck

A woman has died following an accident in Albany Thursday evening. Albany police responded to a multi-vehicle accident in the 700 block of Liberty Expressway just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Police say that a Nissan Altima was traveling westbound when the vehicle hydroplaned across the media. The vehicle rotated and...
ALBANY, GA

