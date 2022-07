PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - We’ll see one more day of sunny and hot conditions before active conditions return in the forecast. High pressure will drive our forecast for Thursday before an approaching cold front brings storms into the region Friday. Thursday will be a near carbon-copy of the last several days with sunny skies throughout the day and warm temperatures. Daytime highs will trend on the hotter side, with highs around the 90 degree mark.

PEORIA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO