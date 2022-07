PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man broke into the Portland Water Bureau building and threatened people with a pitchfork on Friday, according to police. The Portland Police Bureau said at about 2:45 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the building in the 1900 block of North Interstate Avenue. When they arrived, they learned the suspect used a pitchfork to break into the Portland Water Bureau building. Officers searched the building, found the suspect, and arrested him. He has been identified as 50-year-old Kevin Bailey.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO