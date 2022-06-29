ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. blacklists five Chinese companies over alleged Russian support

By Sheri Walsh
 3 days ago
June 29 (UPI) -- The United States has blacklisted five Chinese companies for allegedly supporting Russia's war in Ukraine, the Biden administration announced.

It is the first time the U.S. Commerce Department has taken action against Chinese firms it accuses of supplying items to Russia's military before and after its February invasion of Ukraine.

The five Chinese companies, which were added to an "entity list" restricting their access to U.S. technology, are Connec Electronic Ltd., King Pai Technology Co., Sinno Electronics Co., Winninc Electronic and World Jetta Logistics Ltd.

The Commerce Department said all of the companies signed new contracts to supply Russia's military in violation of U.S. sanctions.

"Today's action sends a powerful message to entities and individuals across the globe that if they see to support Russia, the United States will cut them off as well," Alan Estevez, undersecretary of commerce for industry and security, said in a statement.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters Tuesday it is the United States' No. 1 priority that China not provide equipment to Russia's military.

"No. 2 is that they not engage in wholesale or systematic undermining or evasion of U.S. sanctions," Sullivan said while traveling to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit in Madrid.

"Thus far, we have not seen China act in a way inconsistent with those two principles and certainly not at scale with respect to the economic relationship," Sullivan said.

Last week, Chinese President Xi Jinping blasted the United States and Europe for sanctioning Russia over its war in Ukraine.

"To politicize the global economy and turn it into one's tool or weapon, and willfully impose sanctions by using one's primary position in the international financial and monetary systems will only end up hurting one's own interests, as well as those of others, and inflict suffering on everyone, Xi said, according to Anadolu Agency.

While the five companies are accused of helping Russia's military, an unnamed representative from the Chinese Embassy in Washington, D.C., told The Washington Post on Wednesday that China is not involved.

"China's position on the Ukrainian issue is consistent and clear. We have been playing a constructive role in promoting peace talks and have not provided military assistance to the conflicting parties."

