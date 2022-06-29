ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okmulgee County, OK

Okmulgee County church dealing with back to back flooding

By Tanya Modersitzki, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xHQO5_0gQDyWzO00

PRESTON, Okla. — A town in Okmulgee County has been dealing with water issues for nearly a month, and a church there is dealing with back to back flooding incidents because of it.

When the storms hit in May, it didn’t just rained, it flooded Northside Evangelistic Temple Church in Preston.

Gesille Bagby, a board member with the church, said the church flooded three times in a month. Not only did the church flood, but her home did, too.

While she is redoing every room in her house, the church is dealing with mold and replacing floors.

“We had restoration come in during the first flood, so the flood hit again, so here’s a big bill you not pay just once, but you got to start all over again because it flooded again,” Bagby said.

Bagby said the problem is that the ditches and piping aren’t working properly.

“The ditches have filled up. We have no whistles to carry the water away, so we’re down the hill, so it catches everything,” she said.

Okmulgee County Commissioner for District One, Ron Ballard, showed up to the church and started raising his voice with the pastor.

FOX23 was there to catch it on camera.

“I’m gon’ come down here in the morning and I’m going to dig this [explicit] all the way out. Every bit of it and I don’t want to hear any more about this because it’s bull crap,” Ballard told the pastor.

FOX23′s Tanya Modersitzki asked Ballard why the county took care of ditches on one side of the road last week, and not across the street. He said it was private property.

Ballard said the county will be out there Thursday morning to fix the ditches and dig them back out.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
moreclaremore.com

Claremore Announces Holiday Sanitation Route Change

Independence Day- Monday, July 4, 2022- City offices will be closed Monday, July 4th. No trash will be collected on Monday. Monday’s route will be picked up Tuesday, Tuesday’s will be picked up Wednesday, Wednesday’s will be picked up Thursday, Thursday’s will be picked up Friday and Friday’s will be picked up Saturday.
CLAREMORE, OK
News On 6

Body Recovered From Tulsa Home By Fire Crews

Update 7/2/2022 3:40 PM: The person found inside the home died by suicide, according to Tulsa authorities. It is our policy to provide resources for anybody considering self-harm when reporting about a situation involving suicide or a suicide attempt. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Hunter park found covered in trash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa City Councilor for District 8 Phil Lakin posted via Facebook that Hunter Park was found covered in trash. The park was closed early this morning due to the mess. It has all already been cleaned up and the park has reopened. If anyone has...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Okmulgee County, OK
Government
City
Preston, OK
County
Okmulgee County, OK
Local
Oklahoma Society
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Boy Scout troop collects American flags for retirement

TULSA, Okla. — After having their trailer full of camping gear stolen and then recovered empty, Boy Scout Troop 945 is back and helping the community. Junior Assistant Scoutmaster Garren Forst said, “We’re out here having a garage sale trying to get funds to try to repurchase some of that gear, and we are also collecting flags.”
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa SPCA asking for volunteers, donations after ‘puppy mill’ surrender

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa SPCA and Oklahoma Alliance for Animals is asking for volunteers and donations after helping in a massive breeder surrender earlier this week. The Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office asked for help after investigating a case in Ada where 75 living large dogs were found on a property, the Tulsa SPCA said. There were also carcasses found on the property.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To Back#Private Property
pryorinfopub.com

Cherokee Nation Calendar of Events for July

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation hosts several events in the month of July, including a fireworks show, a ribbon skirt demonstration, and at-large meetings with Cherokee citizens in New Mexico and Colorado. July 1. Traditional games demonstration. Every Friday this summer from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., you can...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Environment
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Claremore hosts Kids Fishing Derby Saturday

CLAREMORE, Okla. — The city of Claremore hosted a Kids Fishing Derby on Saturday. Children of all ages got the opportunity to test their fishing skills. Participating kids received a free rod and reel, tackle and bait and giveaways including new bicycles, the city of Claremore said. The following...
CLAREMORE, OK
KTUL

Short-lived victory in 5G pole battle in south Tulsa neighborhood

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — For a few hours Thursday afternoon, unbridled happiness permeated the air of Walnut Creek. "I didn’t think it would happen this fast but we’re thrilled," said Dr. Shelli Landon. Those massive 5G poles that suddenly cropped up in the neighborhood four months ago...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Bodies of 2 of 3 missing kids found in Minnesota lake

VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. — (AP) — The bodies of two young children have been recovered from a Minnesota lake, and searchers are still looking for a third they fear may have been intentionally drowned. Meanwhile, the father of the children died at a different location hours earlier, and...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

EPA moving forward on concerns of toxic soil, water and air in Bristow

BRISTOW, Okla. — Wilcox Oil Company officially became a Federal Superfund Site when it was added to the National Priorities List on December 12, 2013. EPA has been surveying and conducting soil and water sampling on and around the 125 acre site since 2015. The EPA has determined the superfund site does contain carcinogenic waste including benzopyrene and extremely high levels of lead.
BRISTOW, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man’s body recovered on Lake Eufaula

LAKE EUFAULA, Okla. — The Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said the body of 27-year-old Phillip Williams was found Thursday morning in Lake Eufaula. PCSO said they were notified about the missing man Wednesday. Williams was from McAlester. Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris said fishermen spotted the body...
PITTSBURG COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
67K+
Followers
118K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy