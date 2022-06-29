ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sutherlin, OR

Tesla proposes building supercharger station in Sutherlin, Oregon

By KVAL
KATU.com
 2 days ago

katu.com

kptv.com

Tesla announces plan to build massive supercharger station in Oregon

SUTHERLIN Ore. (KPTV) - Tesla has announced plans to build one of the largest supercharger stations in the country in southwestern Oregon. The 51-stall supercharger station would be in Sutherlin next to Interstate 5 at 116 Clover Leap Loop. Once finished it would be the largest supercharger station in Oregon...
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

EXPECT POSSIBLE DELAYS ON SOUTHWEST OREGON ROADS OVER THE HOLIDAY

Travelers may experience construction-related delays on several southwest Oregon highways over the July 4th holiday. Gary Leaming of the Oregon Department of Transportation said as many lanes as possible will be open for the long weekend, but some lane restrictions will remain in effect. Leaming said drivers should budget extra...
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Oregon gun safety measure may make it onto fall ballot

Four weeks ago, the interfaith nonprofit Lift Every Voice Oregon had about 300 volunteers and had collected just a quarter of the signatures they needed to put a gun permit law on the ballot this fall. As of Thursday morning, organizers said 1,500 people from Coos Bay to Pendleton have gathered 115,000 signatures – more than they need to qualify.
OREGON STATE
oregontoday.net

DEQ Fine in Coos Bay, June 30

DEQ release – The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued four penalties totaling $78,040 in May for various environmental violations. A detailed list of violations and resulting penalties is at https://ordeq.org/enforcement. Fines ranged from $2,250 to $62,290. Alleged violations include a metal parts manufacturer in Albany storing drums of unknown solid and hazardous waste that posed a risk to workers and the environment and a cargo ship discharging prohibited ballast water into Coos Bay. DEQ issued civil penalties to the following organizations: Chinese-Polish Joint Stock Shipping Company, $10,200, Coos Bay, ballast water; City of Union, $3,300, Union, wastewater; Hood Septic LLC, $2,250, Sandy, onsite septic; Selmet Inc., $62,290, Albany, hazardous waste. In addition to the penalties listed above, DEQ issued an amended notice of civil penalty and order to J.H. Baxter and Co. in Eugene on May 4, 2022, adding new violations that include storing hazardous waste longer than allowed, failing to properly label containers of hazardous waste, and allowing untreated stormwater overflows in December 2021 and January 2022. The amended order supersedes the original notice that DEQ issued on March 3, 2021. The total penalty increased by $82,000, from $223,440 to $305,440. The wood treatment company appealed the original notice and may amend its appeal. Organizations or individuals must either pay the fines or file an appeal within 20 days of receiving notice of the penalty. They may be able to offset a portion of a penalty by funding a supplemental environmental project that improves Oregon’s environment. Learn more about these projects at https://ordeq.org/sep. Penalties may also include orders requiring specific tasks to prevent ongoing violations or additional environmental harm. DEQ works with thousands of organizations and individuals to help them comply with laws that protect Oregon’s air, land and water. DEQ uses education, technical assistance, warnings and penalties to change behavior and deter future violations.
COOS BAY, OR
kptv.com

Logging accident severely injures Oregon man

SPRINGFIELD Ore. (KPTV) – An Oregon man is fighting for his life in a Springfield hospital after a logging accident. Parker Price is suffering from severe spinal cord breaks, his right lung has collapsed and his left one has pneumonia. His wife Rachel Price is days away from having a baby and says the accident has been devastating to the family.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
WPFO

Oregon man uses traffic equipment, homemade sign to collect parking fees, police say

ROSEBURG, Ore. (KPIC) — A 35-year-old Oregon man was charged with using traffic equipment to illegally collect parking fees for himself. According to the Roseburg Police Department report, an investigation revealed the man used an orange traffic cone, an orange protective vest, and a homemade sign on the roadway in an attempt to collect parking fees (or donations) from customers at a famers market.
ROSEBURG, OR
InvestigateWest

A chronic polluter closes its doors. What’s next?

The owner of a wood treatment plant is trying to walk away from its mess in West Eugene, Oregon. Neighbors say, not so fast. It was 10:47 p.m. when Arjorie Arberry-Baribeault got the phone call that changed her life. A doctor diagnosed her daughter, Zion, then 13, with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Two years later, the son of her best friend and neighbor was diagnosed with the same cancer. Once childhood pals, their kids were now teenagers with matching lumps on their necks. “Wait a damn minute,” Arberry-Baribeault thought. “They’ve played in the same water, the same parks. … What made our kids sick?” The teens’ cancers joined a long list of ailments affecting residents of West Eugene, Oregon. And they thought they knew the culprit: a nearby wood treatment facility.
EUGENE, OR
nationalfisherman.com

New sponsoning jobs at Giddings Boatworks

The 57' x 17'6" crabber Odin’s Eye arrived at Giddings Boatworks in Charleston, Ore., at the beginning of February. When it left on May 31, the Odin’s Eye’s length hadn’t changed but it had been sponsoned out to 23 feet and been given a bulbous bow.
KODIAK, AK
KGW

Historians document Oregon's unique 'lesbian mecca'

OREGON, USA — A new living history archive is now online to show a unique slice of Oregon life. The "Outliers and Outlaws" project showcases communities of lesbians who made Eugene and southern Oregon home in the 1960s, '70s, '80s and '90s. "Eugene was considered a lesbian mecca," said...
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

MAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER MOTORCYCLE VERSUS DOG COLLISION

An Arizona man was hospitalized after a motorcycle versus dog collision Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said the accident happened at 8:10 a.m. in the 7600 block of Bullock Road in the Oakland area. A deputy arrived and found a motorcycle on the side of the road....
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Lane County car crash leaves 91-year-old woman dead

LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A car crash on Highway 36 just three miles from Junction City left a woman dead and a man injured Thursday evening, according to Oregon State Police. Just after 5 p.m., OSP responded to a crash between two cars at the intersection of Highway 36...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

LCC Downtown Campus, Titan Court lock down after report of suicidal person

EUGENE, Ore. - Lane Community College said Wednesday morning that its "Downtown Campus and Titan Court are currently on lockdown due to an ongoing situation. Law enforcement personnel are on site. Please avoid the area." Eugene Police got a call at 8:13 a.m. "regarding a suicidal person that first may...
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN ARRESTED FOR ALLEGED DUII INCIDENT

A woman was arrested for an alleged DUII incident on Tuesday night. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 8:45 p.m. a deputy observed a sedan facing north in the northbound lane at the intersection of Garden Valley Road and Melrose Road. It was evident that the vehicle had been struck and spun around while traveling southbound. A pickup was located off the west side of the roadway in a vineyard where it had landed after rolling. There were no reported injuries.
oregontoday.net

Wanted on Attempted Murder Charge, June 29

A 51-year old male wanted on an Attempted Murder charge in Coos Bay, was arrested by Law Enforcement Officers in Eugene after he jumped into the Willamette River Monday, June 27. Leslie Clarence Bennett III was already under surveillance when they attempted to contact him in the River Road area of Eugene shortly after 2 p.m. He reportedly jumped into the nearby river and swam downstream to an island. Shortly after 4 p.m., Bennett was taken into custody near Ayers Road, evaluated by medics and then released to police. According to an entry on the CBPD log for June 27, was wanted on two-counts Attempted Murder II, four-counts Kidnapping I, Burglary I, four-counts of Coercion, two-counts of Menacing, three-counts of Strangulation, four-counts Assault IV, Assault II, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Tampering with a Witness, Endangering a Person Protected by Family Abuse Prevention Act Restraining Order, additional charges of 39-counts of Violation of Restraining Order, “awaiting extradition from Eugene.”
EUGENE, OR

