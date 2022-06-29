ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlins' Jazz Chisholm placed on 10-day IL with lower-back strain

By Mike Santa Barbara
 3 days ago
Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Chisholm reportedly has been dealing with a back injury for nearly a week. Back spasms forced him to miss consecutive games against the New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday and Monday. On Tuesday, Chisholm returned to the Marlins' lineup but left in the second inning.

The Marlins had Chisholm undergo an MRI on Wednesday.

"Everybody knows I'm not the one to ever come out of games," Chisholm said, via the Miami Herald's Jordan MacPherson. "But [Tuesday], I just had to get out of there."

Chisholm is in the midst of a career year in Miami. Through 60 games, the 24-year-old batted .243/.325/.535 with 14 home runs and 45 RBI.

He's also on pace to make his first career appearance in the Midsummer Classic. Chisholm leads the way among second basemen on this year's All-Star ballot, having already received 1,066,927 votes.

