NFL inisists on indefinite suspension at Watson hearing

By ROB MAADDI
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a pass during an NFL football practice at FirstEnergy Stadium, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

The NFL and Deshaun Watson’s legal team presented their arguments before a disciplinary officer for a second day Wednesday, with both sides holding firm as the hearing is scheduled to continue in Delaware on Thursday.

The league is insisting on an indefinite suspension and Watson’s side is arguing there’s no basis for a punishment that significant, two people in attendance told The Associated Press. Both people spoke on condition of anonymity because the hearing isn’t public.

Former U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson, who was jointly appointed by the league and the NFL Players’ Association, is tasked with determining whether Watson violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy and whether to impose discipline.

If either the union or league appeals Robinson’s decision, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell or his designee “will issue a written decision that will constitute full, final and complete disposition of the dispute,” per terms of Article 46 in the collective bargaining agreement.

Watson agreed to settle 20 of 24 civil lawsuits for sexual misconduct, but the league is seeking at least a one-year suspension, one of the people told The AP. Watson’s side expects a suspension but wants the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback to play for the Cleveland Browns at some point this season, another person told the AP.

Two separate Texas grand juries declined to indict Watson on criminal complaints stemming from the allegations.

Watson has denied any wrongdoing and vowed to clear his name.

This is the first hearing for Robinson, who was the first woman Chief Judge for the District of Delaware. Previously, Goodell had the authority to impose discipline for violations of the personal conduct policy.

Miguel Heaton
2d ago

If this was anyone working in construction or any other job in the workplace he would lose his job immediately. But because he’s a star athlete we tell these poor women it will be OK. This man needs to lose his job in the NFL and send a message to the rest of that League we will not put up with this. Mr. Rice never played again after what he did. Let’s get real.

Steve Keck
2d ago

send a message to athletes and people in general every where, no more. we make idols out of criminals and every day people struggle why they get paid. the league will survive without these people.

Zac Johnson
2d ago

After reading the NY Times article, I personally don’t think he should EVER play in the NFL or any other league again

Related
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

New Jersey Police Release Details On Tony Siragusa's Death

The NFL world is in mourning following the passing of former defensive tackle and broadcaster Tony Siragusa. Unfortunately, the details on his passing aren't going to make anyone feel better. According to TMZ, police investigating Siragusa's death revealed that he received CPR at a home in Toms River, New Jersey...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
nfldraftdiamonds.com

California College Football Coach shot and killed by his own Father

We are saddened to report, that College of Sequoias football coach William “Billy” Wright was shot and killed after getting into an argument with his father over how to discipline a child. According to Penn.com, the Fresno Police Department said in a Facebook post that it responded to...
FRESNO, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Ex-NFL Star Darren Sharper Reaches Settlement In Rape Case

Former NFL player Darren Sharper, who is currently serving a 20-year-prison sentence in charges resulting from a multiple-state rape case, has reached a settlement with the three women who came forward and said they were drugged and raped by the former Super Bowl Champion in 2014. The women brought these...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
thecomeback.com

Kareem Hunt has honest admission about Deshaun Watson

As the NFL and the Cleveland Browns await word on the Deshaun Watson suspension, one thing is certain. The situation has caused tremendous stress on his teammates, according to Browns running back Kareem Hunt. “Yeah, it’s definitely stressful for them,” Hunt said in a recent interview. “It’s tough because they’re...
CLEVELAND, OH
SkySports

Deshaun Watson: 24th woman suing Cleveland Browns quarterback

The first lawsuit was filed in March 2021, with a flurry of additional women also filing complaints over the following month to bring the total to 22. Another woman sued Watson last week since the airing of an episode of HBO's Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel detailed the case. The...
Akron Beacon Journal

Amid Deshaun Watson suspension talk, Kareem Hunt focuses on what he can do to help Browns win

WILLOUGHBY — Kareem Hunt knows what it's like to be at the center of a controversy. It's the way his Browns career started. Hunt arrived in Cleveland in 2019 after having been released by the Chiefs for an incident in which he shoved and kicked a woman inside his apartment building. He served an eight-game suspension from the NFL that season for violating the league's personal conduct policy.
CLEVELAND, OH
ESPN

Attorneys seek Deshaun Watson NFL investigation documents

AUSTIN, Texas --  Attorneys for multiple women suing Deshaun Watson over allegations of sexual misconduct are seeking the documents from the NFL's investigation into the former Houston Texans quarterback. According to the motion filed Friday by the womens attorneys, Tony Buzbee and Cornelia Brandfield-Harvey, the legal team seeks any...
AUSTIN, TX
Yardbarker

NFL Insider Shares Shocking Deshaun Watson Theory

The Cleveland Browns might have to live with the worst decision in recent NFL history. They signed quarterback Deshaun Watson to a five-year, $230 million deal despite his ongoing legal battles due to alleged incidents of sexual misconduct. However, there’s a chance that he might not play the entire 2022...
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Georgia commit, 4-star CB makes commitment

Talented four-star cornerback recruit Kayin Lee committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes. Lee was previously committed to Georgia, but backed off his commitment in February 2022. Kayin Lee, who is a member of the class of 2023, decommitted from the Bulldogs after former Georgia defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae left for the same position at Miami. Fran Brown is the new Georgia defensive back coach and has earned some big wins on the recruiting trail, but he was unable to keep Lee.
GEORGIA STATE
fantasypros.com

Deshaun Watson's disciplinary hearing comes to an end

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's disciplinary hearing in front of former U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson came to an end on Thursday, June 30th in Delaware after three days, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. (Ian Rapoport via NFL.com) Fantasy Impact:. According to the report, post-hearing briefs from Watson’s and...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker

Baker Mayfield versus The Browns

Coming into the 2021 season, Baker Mayfield was undoubtedly the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns. That proved not to be the case by the end of the season. As tensions mounted between the Houston Texans and embattled quarterback Deshaun Watson, the rumor mill began to turn regarding former number one pick Baker Mayfield’s future in a Browns uniform. Those rumors, though yet to come to fruition, have picked up steam since Cleveland’s acquisition of Deshaun Watson.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Longtime NFL DT, Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement At 30

The rigors of the NFL and the limited opportunities often forces players to retire within a couple of years. But one veteran defensive tackle gets to leave with six successful seasons and a Super Bowl ring to his credit. On Friday, free agent defensive tackle Beau Allen announced his retirement....
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

