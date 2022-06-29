ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blair County, PA

Altoona-Blair County Airport changing air traffic control services

By Jordan Mansberger
 3 days ago

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona-Blair County Airport is changing its affiliation with who will handle their air traffic controls.

The airport will shift from Boutique Airlines in favor of Contour Airlines on Oct. 1. There will be no shutdown or delay of services during the transition.

911 cell tower replaced in Centre County

The move will reportedly allow them to form better connections with American Airlines and offer improved service, including a 30 passenger jet service to Philadelphia and connector and direct flights with Pittsburgh and Baltimore.

“Now this final move up to jet service really puts us in a league with much larger airports that fly jet service,” Altoona-Blair County Airport Manager Tracy Plessinger said. “So you’ll have a flight attendant and all the things that you are used to from a large jetliner.”

While they were more than happy with Boutique Airlines, the move will allow them better connections with American Airlines and could even lead to flights from Charlotte in the future says Plessinger.

