Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Buffalo, Hughes, Lyman by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 21:43:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-03 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Jones A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Jones County through 100 AM CDT At 1233 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Westover, or 9 miles south of Murdo, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Westover around 1240 AM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

JONES COUNTY, SD ・ 1 HOUR AGO