ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

Bay County Republicans host candidate debates

By Jake Holter, Jenna Maddox
WMBB
WMBB
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FUOYG_0gQDwZ8d00

BAY COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — The Republican Party of Bay County hosted a debate for candidates running for various Florida state offices in 2022.

The event was held at Gulf Coast State College. Derrell Day moderated the debates.

The evening started with the two candidates for state representative.

Philip “Griff” Griffitts is currently a Bay County Commissioner and a Bay County native. He is up against a political newcomer from Alabama named Brian Clowdus.

Both candidates agreed that the state legislature should pass a constitutional carry law that Governor Ron DeSantis has said he would sign.

Callaway Commissioner Frank Mancinelli dies at 79

A question was also posed about the recent investigation into the corruption in Lynn Haven. The moderator asked if elected, how they will assure voters that they are making good use of their tax dollars.

“The main reason I am running is because I think corruption has plagued not only Bay County, not only our state but the entire country for far too long,” Clowdus said. “It is time that we have people who are not part of the system and I think it is great to say that you will not do this or not be part of this system but guess what? You are who you hang out with and based on who you are with and people being hand-picked for roles and nobody really campaigning in Bay County. It feels like people are kind of hand-picked for these roles and for me it doesn’t feel fair.”

But Griffitts hit back and said he has never been involved in any corruption.

“I’m very proud to say that over the six years I have been a commissioner my name has never once come up in these federal indictments,” Griffitts said. “I’m very proud of that. Also very proud to say I have Sheriff Ford’s endorsement. I don’t think the sheriff would endorse me if he thought for a second I was corrupt. Lynn Haven has problems. We know that. I will tell you every elected official in the state has to take a four-hour ethics class every year required by the state. Four hours. The first rule in that is you can’t take a gift from a vendor over 100 dollars. It’s real simple. It’s real simple. Those laws were violated in Lynn Haven and I think people are going to have to answer for them in the future.”

Commissioner Philip “Griff” Griffitts & Brian Clowdus

The state senate debate took place afterward, with current Florida Rep. Jay Trumbull going head to head with political newcomer and business owner Regina Piazza.

Both agreed that the government needs to have a stricter policy on the southern border.

“I think porous borders are probably one of the most significant things facing our country,” Trumbull said. “It’s more drugs. It’s more crime. Honestly, it burdens a little bit of our healthcare system. The fact of the matter is that we need to have a stronger border.”

Piazza took it a step further, getting very passionate about the subject.

“They’re sapping the life out of you and me,” Piazza said. “It’s why we are having the conversation about affordable and attainable housing. It’s why we are having the problems and the conversation about our kiss, our parents, our grandparents with Fentanyl use. Are you kidding me? And somebody’s going to ask about keeping our borders open? No.”

Rep. Jay Trumbull & Regina Piazza

Whoever wins the primary for state representative will take the seat.

But whoever gets the Republican nomination for state senator will advance to race against Democrat and Walton County resident Carolynn Zonia.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Related
cltampa.com

Charlie Crist vows to veto all future bills if Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, lawmakers outlaw abortion

Charlie Crist is ready to bring state government to a standstill as Governor if lawmakers outlaw all abortions in Florida. The former Republican Governor turned Democratic Congressman, who is the front-runner for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination, vowed to veto all bills passed by the Legislature if Republicans ban abortion and he denies Gov. Ron DeSantis re-election in November.
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

Bay Co. holds public mail-in ballot verification

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida’s primary election is less than two months away, and elections officials want to make sure they’re prepared. The Bay County Canvassing Board held a public verification of the “vote-by-mail” ballot tabulation Wednesday morning. The testing was open to candidates, party representatives and the public for a chance to see […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Bay County receives test scores

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida released its annual end-of-course test scores. Bay County schools’ exam grades are similar to 2020-21. 51% of students from third to tenth grade scored a three or higher on EOC English exams throughout Bay District Schools. That’s the same percentage who passed last year. 53% of fifth graders passed […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Lynn Haven, FL
County
Bay County, FL
Bay County, FL
Elections
Local
Florida Elections
State
Alabama State
Local
Florida Government
Bay County, FL
Government
WMBB

Florida judge says 15-week abortion law unconstitutional

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (News Service of Florida) — Ruling that a new Florida law placing a 15-week limit on abortions violates a privacy clause in the state Constitution, a Leon County circuit judge Thursday said he will issue a temporary injunction to block the law. Judge John Cooper, however, said his verbal ruling will not be […]
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Florida says Ben & Jerry's change 'step in right direction'

TALLAHASSEE - Gov. Ron DeSantis and state Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis praised Ben & Jerry's parent company for a decision that will allow sales of ice cream in Israel. But that doesn't mean Florida will immediately return to investing or contracting with the parent company, Unilever, and its subsidiaries. Over the objection of Ben & Jerry's, Unilever on Tuesday announced an agreement that will lead to Avi Zinger, an Israeli manufacturer and distributor of the brand, selling ice cream independently under the product's Hebrew and Arabic names in Israel and the West Bank. \DeSantis said in a Twitter post that the move...
FLORIDA STATE
usf.edu

These new Florida health care laws are set to hit the books Friday

Nearly 150 laws that Florida legislators passed this year are set to hit the books Friday. The new laws range from a record $109.9 billion budget to naming a state dessert. In all, lawmakers sent 280 bills to Gov. Ron DeSantis. Of that total, 149 had July 1 effective dates. Seventy-five took effect immediately when signed. Others are slated to take effect Oct. 1, Jan. 1 or at other times.
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

Florida launches 'Purple Alert': What is it?

ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida has Amber Alerts, Blue Alerts, and Silver Alerts. Starting this month, Purple Alerts too. These alerts go out when an adult suffering from mental, cognitive, intellectual or developmental disabilities is missing, but does not meet criteria for a Silver Alert. One Central Florida family faced tragedy head on and fought for years to make this day a reality.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Trumbull
Person
Ron Desantis
niceville.com

Health advisory issued for Rocky Bayou State Park in Niceville

NICEVILLE, Fla. – A health advisory has been issued for Rocky Bayou State Park of Niceville by the Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County (DOH-Okaloosa), DOH-Okaloosa said in a statement. The health advisory is based on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s recommended standards for enterococci, DOH-Okaloosa said.
NICEVILLE, FL
TheHorse.com

More Strangles Cases in Florida

The Florida Department Agriculture and Consumer Services has reported new strangles cases in two Florida counties. A 12-year-old Quarter Horse gelding in Levy County used for pleasure riding presented with lymphadenopathy (swelling or abscessation of the lymph nodes under the jaw) on June 23. He was confirmed positive on June 28, and his vaccination status is unknown.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Legislature#Politics State#Politics Local#Election Local#Gulf Coast State College#Callaway
wlrn.org

In Florida, 60 of 67 counties are listed as high risk for COVID-19

The map of COVID-19 community risk levels from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show the state nearly all in orange, at high risk for transmission for the disease. As of June 30, only seven of Florida’s 67 counties were not at high risk; and they were list at...
washingtoncounty.news

Washington and Holmes County traffic advisory

Florida Department of Transportation has issued traffic advisories for Holmes and Washington counties. Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Holmes and Washington counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities. In preparation for the Independence Day holiday weekend, there will be no lane closures or...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
click orlando

New Florida ‘Purple Alert’ now in effect. Here’s who it is for

ORLANDO, Fla. – A new Florida alert is now in effect Friday and aims to find missing people who may be suffering from mental or cognitive disabilities. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the new Purple Alert will be sent out for those who do not meet the criteria for the state’s Silver Alert. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed it into law on July 1, 2021, exactly one year ago.
TheDailyBeast

Teachers Slam DeSantis’ ‘Disturbing’ New School Civics Initiative

In Florida, DeSantis conservatism has another target in its sights: statewide civics standards. Several teachers took part in a three-day workshop this week to preview what’s to come in their classrooms as a part of the governor’s Civics Literacy Excellence Initiative to make “virtuous citizens.” They were not impressed. Teachers told the Miami Herald the new standards portray the founders as against the idea of the separation of church and state, downplay the role of the colonies in slavery, and push conservative judicial theories. “It was very skewed,” said Barbara Segal, a 12th-grade government teacher at Fort Lauderdale High. “There was a very strong Christian fundamentalist way toward analyzing different quotes and different documents. That was concerning.” Richard Judd, a social studies teacher with 22 years’ experience, said there was a “disturbing” attempt to “both censor and to drive or propagandize particular points of view.” The state Department of Education refuted those concerns, saying in a statement: “Every lesson we teach is based on history, not ideology or any form of indoctrination. Let us know if you are actually interested in reviewing the coursework and understanding it for yourself.”
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
fox35orlando.com

These new Florida laws go into effect on Friday

ORLANDO, Fla. - On Friday, dozens of new laws will take effect in Florida kicking off the month of July. The laws cover a range of topics from school safety to smoking on the beach. Here are a few of the laws that take effect July 1:. THE FLORIDA CLEAN...
WMBB

State of Florida, NRA point to Supreme Court ruling in gun case

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (News Service of Florida) — As they battle over a 2018 Florida law that raised the minimum age from 18 to 21 to buy rifles and other long guns, attorneys for the state and the National Rifle Association are trying to use a new U.S. Supreme Court ruling to bolster their arguments. The […]
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

WMBB

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy