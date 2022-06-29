CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings Responds to Trend of Low Bail

Police have arrested a suspect in the shooting of an officer on NoDa in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Toddrick McFadden faces a litany of violent charges, but thanks to a low bond set of $170,000, he only needs $17,000 to get out of jail. This has been a trend in Charlotte recently, and for some is not nearly enough to discourage the behavior that landed the suspect in jail.

In response, CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings took to the media to share his thoughts on the impact of these low bonds as well as how this could impact the safety of more officers and civilians.

