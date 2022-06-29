ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troubled Relationship

The Truth About Cat Cora's Split From Her Wife, Nicole

Iron Chef's Cat Cora has been married twice. Her first marriage, to Jennifer Cora (her maiden name has not been disclosed), ended badly, per Mercury News. Cat and Jennifer had four sons between them, whom they raised together, per People. Although the two spent 17 years together, they were married for...

