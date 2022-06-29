ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

Sam Page supports $1 million in ARPA funds for abortion travel expenses

By Russell Kinsaul
KMOV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced his support for a proposal to set aside $1 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to help pay travel expenses for women leaving Missouri to get an abortion. The idea was first proposed by...

Comments / 2

