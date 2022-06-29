Hopkins County looks to add jobs to Dawson Springs area

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) As more houses are being rebuilt, Hopkins County officials are also looking at how more jobs can be brought to places hit by the December 10th tornado.

An old industrial building here at the intersection of Highway 62 and Kentucky 109 was torn down after the tornado hit more than six months ago. It’s also one place where Hopkins County officials are looking to add more jobs here in town and bring other jobs back.

County officials say an unnamed company wanted to add a hundred jobs at a new facility there, but a deal could not be finalized before the tornado hit the area.

“That was going to be around 100 jobs that were coming to Dawson springs, but the building is gone now,” said Jack Whitfield, Hopkins Co. Judge Executive.

“We probably could have made some interesting incentives available to ask of the state, but the company ended up backing out,” adds Ray Hagerman of the Madisonville Hopkins County Economic Development Corp. He also says another company is interested in building there, but did not say how many new jobs that could bring. Some businesses, such as Dairy Queen and the Baptist Health Deaconess clinic reopened since the tornado, but others haven’t or have closed after trying to reopen.

“Some of those people had to move to different areas, may have changed jobs. We had some things shut down due to the tornado, so there’s a huge economic impact on individuals, companies and the city and county,” said Whitfield.

Judge Whitfield and Hagerman say having more homes rebuilt in town can help lure new industrial businesses, since it shows them there are workers living where they want to set up.

“I know it’s going to take some time to do, but it do think that building back the residential rooftops in Dawson springs is going to be key to its long-term success,” said Hagerman.

Judge Whitfield also tells us there are talks going on with developers about adding more apartments and other types of housing here in the Dawson springs area.

(This story was originally published on June 29, 2022)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).