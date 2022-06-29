ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Baseball hall of famer shares battle with skin cancer, urges screenings

By Dr. Mary Gillis, D.Ed.
WISH-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Johnny Bench is a former Cincinnati Reds catcher and baseball hall...

www.wishtv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

'The Paul Dixon Show' drummer, Marvin Cox passes away at 89

CINCINNATI — If you’re a longtime WLWT viewer, chances are you remember "The Paul Dixon Show" and his house band originally called The Bel-Aires. WLWT sadly discovered the band’s drummer, Marvin Cox, passed away recently. Cox was part of the show that debuted on WLWT in 1955...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Hippo birth watch: Cincinnati Zoo on birth watch for baby hippo

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo is officially on birth watch as they wait for Bibi to give birth to her second baby hippo. Bibi is pregnant and due in mid-August. The zoo announced Friday that according to measurements made during her last ultrasound, her fetus is bigger than Fiona was when she was born.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Health
Indianapolis, IN
Health
Cincinnati CityBeat

15 Cincinnati-Area Concerts You Won't Want to Miss in July

Aside from indulging in blue creamy whip and sipping drinks at your favorite laid-back bar, one of the greatest hallmarks of the summer season is Cincinnati is the plethora of concerts featuring impressive national acts. From The Doobie Brothers to Robert Glasper, the month of July boasts several reasons to head out to your favorite Cincinnati concert venue. Ahead, we are laying out the best concerts set to take place in venues across Cincinnati in July.
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatirefined.com

Hannah's 45 Favorite Hotspots in Cincinnati

One of the best parts of my job is introducing people to the amazing city of Cincinnati. Whether you've lived here forever or you're a Cincy newbie, I encourage you to get out and explore! If you're wondering what our city has to offer, here are just a few ideas of my go-to spots:
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Bench
WKRC

One of Cincinnati's largest restaurant groups revives concept by GABP

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - One of Cincinnati's largest restaurant groups is reviving a piece of Cincinnati sports history with its latest concept. Ignite Entertainment, owner of venues like Pampas Argentine Gastropub and Che Empanadas y Mas, is reviving the In Between Tavern in downtown across from Great American Ball Park, officials announced in a news release. The restaurant will open to the public July 11.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Findlay Market Welcomes New Merchant, and More Cincinnati Dining News You May Have Missed This Month

June brought the Queen City plenty of new dining opportunities, from a new wine bar and seafood butcher to the reopening of some old favorites. We did say goodbye to an Over-the-Rhine deli, The Takeaway, but the owners say the space will be something new soon. In other dining news, Cincinnati bar Ghost Baby has been recognized as one of the best in the nation and Cincinnati diners can now look forward to several new foodie destinations in the pipeline, including Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, a local bakery pop-up opening its first brick-and-mortar location and a new venture from Crown Republic Restaurant Group. Read on to discover more Greater Cincinnati food news.
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

Try These Nine Restaurants With Outdoor Seating This Summer

In the summer, few things are better than dining al fresco. Whether you’re meeting friends for a cocktail or grabbing lunch after a day kayaking on the water, there’s a spot for everyone to try on the Great Miami Riverway. Take a mini road trip this summer to hit all the fun spots. Here are some of the most popular spots in each town along the river.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Colerain Bowl, the ‘Cheers’ of bowling alleys, closes doors

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - For more than 60 years Colerain Bowl has been a staple in Colerain, the gathering place for fundraisers and celebrations as well as bowling leagues galore. Now it’s closing, with the owners citing “the economic landscape” in a statement earlier this month. Doors shut...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skin Cancer#Cincinnati Reds
spectrumnews1.com

Cincinnati Children's opening medical building in Union

UNION, Ky. — It’s mounds of dirt and construction equipment for the time being, but city officials said the property off of U.S. 42 will one day be a multi-use development called the Union Promenade. Most notably, it’ll be home to a Cincinnati Children’s hospital, which will let...
UNION, KY
tippnews.com

Don’s Auto Repair Commemorates 80 Years of Serving Local Families with Official ‘Don’s Auto Repair Day’ In Blue Ash, Ohio

BLUE ASH, Ohio, June 30, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEEWSWIRE) — Don’s Auto Repair is celebrating the 80th anniversary of its founding in 1942, with the official declaration of “Don’s Auto Repair Day” in Blue Ash, Ohio from the city’s very own Mayor Marc Sirkin. In celebration of this achievement, Don’s Auto Repair has taken a day of celebration to reflect on their loyal clients, amazing community, dedicated employees, and their future growth opportunities.
BLUE ASH, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
WLWT 5

Nostalgic amusement park Stricker’s Grove open to public July 4

Stricker's Grove, a privately-owned and old-fashioned theme park, is open to the public just four times a year. Next Monday is one of them. Located in Hamilton, Ohio, the nostalgic theme park is hosting its annual Fourth of July Celebration this Monday, and admission is free. But you'll need to...
HAMILTON, OH
103GBF

Have You Heard of the Famous Dollhouse Graves of Indiana?

These two dollhouse graves are famous in their own right for being a tragically beautiful act of love from grieving parents. Located in Connersville, Indiana is the grave of young Vivian Mae Allison and it's a grave that many people like to visit because of how unique it is. Instead of a regular headstone marker, Vivan's parents put up a dollhouse where their daughter's grave sits.
CONNERSVILLE, IN
linknky.com

St. Elizabeth in Edgewood only Tri-State hospital to receive award

St. Elizabeth Edgewood was recognized for the fifth year in a row as being at the highest level for cardiac care in the Tri-State. St. E was the only local hospital to receive the American College of Cardiology NCDR Chest Pain-MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award. The award is based on metrics for patient care, including how long it takes to receive specific emergency procedures, compliance with standards, discharge medications used, and cardiac rehabilitation referrals.
EDGEWOOD, KY
Fox 19

First Alert Weather Update Friday

Moeller junior running back Jordan Marshall could be the next great RB out of Cincinnati. Indiana special session to address abortion in July. Right now, abortion is still legal in Indiana with limits. Surgical abortions are banned after 22 weeks, and minors need parental consent to get one.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy