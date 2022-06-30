ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

▶️ Trial dates set in 2020 Bend double homicide

By Central Oregon Daily News Sources
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrial dates are now set for suspects in a 2020 double homicide in Bend. Kenneth Atkinson will face trial on October 17,...

Bend Police prepare to stop drunk drivers over holiday weekend

Fourth of July weekend means barbecue, fireworks and often lots of drinking. In Bend, police are trying to keep people from drinking and driving by focusing a special unit on that specific crime. The unit consists of two patrols that will be posted at various locations throughout Bend over the...
BEND, OR
Rollover crash east of Bend kills California man

A 64 year-old California man was killed in a crash on Nelson Road Friday night. Deputies with the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched around 9:30 p.m. to a report of a car on fire in a field near Nelson Road and Nelson Place south of the Bend Airport.
BEND, OR
FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 97 IN JEFFERSON COUNTY, OREGON

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR (June 29, 2022) - The Oregon State Police Is reporting that on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at approximately 2:23 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 361 and Highway 97. The area of the crash was approximately 1 mile south of Culver.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
Hwy. 97 Fatal, Jefferson Co., June 30

On Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at approximately 2:23 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hwy 361 and Hwy 97. The area of the crash was approximately 1 mile south of Culver. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound blue Ford Thunderbird on Hwy 361, operated by Mario Villagomez (31) of Prineville, failed stop entering Hwy 97 and collided with a red Honda Gold Wing motorcycle, operated by Martin Fox (65) of Manson, WA, that was northbound. Martin Fox sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. A passenger, Susan Fox (62) of Manson, WA, was critically injured and transported via air ambulance to St. Charles in Bend. Villagomez was transported with injuries to a local hospital. Hwy 97 and Hwy 361 were affected for approximately 3 hours. OSP was assisted by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Fire & EMS, and ODOT.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
Motorcyclist Killed In Jefferson County Crash

CULVER, OR -- A motorcyclist was killed and two other people were injured in a crash that shut down Highway 97 north of Terrebonne Tuesday afternoon. The crash occurred at about 2 o’clock, at the intersection of Highway 97 and Culver Highway. State Police say 31-year-old Mario Villagomez, of...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
BACK IN TIME - 1912: Citizens demand end of 'red light district'

1947: Prineville teen shooting 'just for fun' almost results in a tragic outcome 110 years ago June 27, 1912 In response to an appeal from e J. N. Crenshaw, secretary of the Citizen's League of Redmond, Governor West took a hand in seeing that the law against gambling and the underworld district is enforced. The following telegram was received from Crenshaw: "Citizens have appealed to the mayor and marshal to clean up red light district and stop gambling. The council, by unanimous vote, instructed them to do so. Being opposed, they have failed. Want advice how to remove them from...
▶️ Cougar spotted in Deschutes River Woods

A cougar was spotted Wednesday night in an area of the Deschutes River Woods. Sheriff’s deputies say it’s a reminder to be vigilant when outdoors and when encountering wildlife. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said a Deschutes River Woods resident reported seeing the cougar in a vacant lot...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
Mount Bachelor Kennel Club dog show in Redmond is free this weekend

Looking for something free to do this 4th of July Weekend? If you’re a dog lover, you’re going to love this. The Mount Bachelor Kennel Club is holding its 40th annual AKC All Breed Dog Show at the Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center in Redmond Friday-Sunday. The...
REDMOND, OR
List of 4th of July events in Central Oregon

Here are just some of the Fourth of July events planned around Central Oregon for the weekend and on Monday. Monday; Gather at 9:00 a.m., Parade starts at 10:00 a.m. The new route begins at Harmon Park and ends at Drake Park. Monday, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. From...
BEND, OR
World’s Biggest Marble Hunt comes to La Pine

Don't lose your marbles...go find them in La Pine July 23rd! Learn more at http://www.worldsbiggestmarblehunt.com/. Well, if there’s a place for folks who’ve lost their marbles..,. Ha! I hate them too. That was an amusing comment.
LA PINE, OR
Two women, one from Bend, killed in Highway 97 head-on crash north of Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two women, from Bend and Northern California, were killed and three people were injured in a head-on collision of a pickup and SUV early Friday morning on U.S. Highway 97 north of Klamath Falls, Oregon State Police reported. The post Two women, one from Bend, killed in Highway 97 head-on crash north of Klamath Falls appeared first on KTVZ.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
▶️ Central Library may be coming to southeast side of Bend

A site for the new voter-approved Central Library in Bend may have been found. Wednesday the library board made a tentative offer on the land near Wilderness Way and 27th Street. “This is actually a property we looked at a few years ago and it was not available, it was...
BEND, OR
▶️ Little Did I Know: What is that post at 4th and Portland in Bend?

Sometimes, hidden treasures are actually sitting right in front of you — hidden in plain sight. In fact, sometimes those treasures sit for 100 years before anyone even notices they exist. One piece of Central Oregon history that has been around longer than any of us was not fully...
BEND, OR
Washington trucker gets a ticket – and big trouble – on Pelton Dam Road’s narrow one-lane bridge

A truck driver from Washington state got a ticket and some major trouble when he decided to take Pelton Dam Road late Tuesday night and crashed on the narrow, one-lane Willow Creek Bridge, Jefferson County Sheriff Jason Pollock said. The post Washington trucker gets a ticket – and big trouble – on Pelton Dam Road’s narrow one-lane bridge appeared first on KTVZ.
MADRAS, OR
Prineville author Rick Steber claims High Desert Museum ‘banned’ his books; museum says they weren’t selling

Prolific Western author Rick Steber of Prineville claims Bend’s High Desert Museum has banned his books because they are going in a different, more progressive direction, sparking an outcry on social media. But the museum, which just turned 40, claims it’s not about politics or censorship, only that his books simply didn’t sell. The post Prineville author Rick Steber claims High Desert Museum ‘banned’ his books; museum says they weren’t selling appeared first on KTVZ.
PRINEVILLE, OR
A Taste of the East Coast in Bend

Listen, I don’t know anything about the Central Oregon bagel game, but I like to imagine it’s like NYC during prohibition, with passwords whispered at locked doors in dark alleys and scientists in basements trying to actually fit EVERYTHING into a bagel. Like – the people from Big O, Sparrow, and Rockin’ Dave himself, all meet under a bridge to discuss illegal bagel shipments to Kansas City or something. I’m not sure why I find this so amusing, but I really do.
BEND, OR

