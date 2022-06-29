One injured in motorcycle crash on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is in the hospital after a motorcycle crash on I-40 east near Danny Thomas.

Police say officers responded to the crash just after 4 p.m.

The driver was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

Police have not said what led up to the crash at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

