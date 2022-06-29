Pullman/Moscow airport receives more than $1 million in infrastructure grants

SPOKANE, Wash. — Today is my last day at KREM 2 and I want to take some time to thank everyone who has been part of this four-year journey. I’ve always seen Spokane as my adult home because I came into my own during my time at Gonzaga as a student. I jumped at the opportunity to move back a few years into my career as a sports journalist. Every single day, it was an incredible privilege to serve the region that helped me become the person I am. This has easily been the most fulfilling, enthusiastic and exciting four years of my career in television, and I am so thankful.

