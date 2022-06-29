ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Pullman/Moscow airport receives more than $1 million in infrastructure grants

KXLY
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePULLMAN, Wash. — The Pullman/Moscow Regional Airport and Ephrata Municipal Airport received $1,204,754 in federal infrastructure improvement grants. The funding was announced on Wednesday for three different Washington airports. The Pullman/Moscow...

www.kxly.com

KXRO.com

Cities of McCleary and Ocean Shores asking for public input

Community feedback is being sought on both ends of the county. In East County, the City of McCleary posted that they are in the process of creating a Wildcat Creek Aquifer Sustainability Plan, and are asking for public input. The intent of the 20-year plan is to ensure groundwater is...
OCEAN SHORES, WA
City
Ephrata, WA
City
Pullman, WA
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Pullman, WA
Government
State
Washington State
Pullman, WA
Lifestyle
Big Country News

Dworshak Dam dedicates new Red, White and Blue Dam lights in honor of recently deceased employee

AHSAHKA, ID - The family of Eric Engle and staff of Dworshak Dam would like to honor our recently passed co-worker by dedicating the new Red, White and Blue Dam lights in his honor. Eric was involved with the installation of these lights and was very proud of the new look of the dam. Eric was a proud, patriotic veteran that loved his country and loved his community. These lights will serve to honor his memory at this dam and in the community he so loved. We all miss you.
AHSAHKA, ID
elkhornmediagroup.com

Plane crashes in Whitman County

LACROSSE – A pilot of a single-engine airplane reportedly sustained serious injuries after crashing into a field in Whitman County. The Washington State Patrol responded to an area near LaCrosse off State Route 26 near milepost 104 at 3:31 p.m. Friday. Nobody else was on board the aircraft. The...
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
KXLY

Longtime Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones gives final signoff

EPHRATA, Wash. — Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones signed out of service for the final time on Thursday, marking an end to his 30-year career in law enforcement. Jones began working out in Soap Lake in 1992 and eventually moved up to Grant County in 1997, spending 25 years of his career serving the state of Washington.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

BREAKING: 3 Fires Currently Burning in Grant County

Adrian Road between SR28 and Rd 20 NE has also been upgraded to a Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation level. Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuations have been announced for the following areas due to the brush fire near Soap Lake:. -21000 block of Road D.5 NE. -Area of Road D.5...
Person
Maria Cantwell
KLEWTV

Corrections deputies needed at Asotin County Jail

There are five openings at the Asotin County jail, officials announced Friday. Pay starts at $19.37 plus benefits. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and have a valid driver's license. Applications with more information and testing dates can be picked up at the Asotin County Jail at 838...
ASOTIN COUNTY, WA
Big Country News

Law Enforcement Agencies Across Idaho to Conduct Increased DUI Patrols Through July 9

LEWISTON - Beginning Friday and lasting through July 9, the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office will join law enforcement agencies across Idaho with increased patrols to keep roads free of impaired driving. Deputies will dedicate patrols to look for drivers under the influence of drugs or alcohol as part of a statewide effort involving officers from more than 50 law enforcement agencies.
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

St. Maries shooting suspect arrested

ST. MARIES — The primary suspect of Wednesday morning's shooting in St. Maries that left one man dead has been taken into custody. Idaho State Police reports that Lonnie Layman was arrested by Kootenai County Sheriff's deputies Wednesday night in the Calder area of Shoshone County following a multiagency search effort.
SAINT MARIES, ID
#Infrastructure#Pullman Moscow#Kxly#Rewritten
News Radio 1310 KLIX

20-year-old Arrested for North Idaho Homicide

ST. MARIES, Idaho (KLIX)-North Idaho authorities say a 23-year-old man is dead while a 20-year-old man is behind bars following a manhunt Wednesday. According to Idaho State Police, Lonnie James Layman has been in police custody since Wednesday evening following reports of a shooting earlier in the day in St. Maries. The Benewah County Sheriff's Office and St. Maries Police Department responded at around 11 a.m. and found the 23-year—old with a suspected gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital and died from his injuries. Authorities, including the Kootenai County SWAT team, Shoshone County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Marshall's office searched an area near Calder after the suspect's vehicle was found abandoned on the St. Joe River Road. Kootenai County Sheriff's deputies located Lonnie and took him into custody. The investigation is ongoing.
SAINT MARIES, ID
KREM2

Brenna Greene says goodbye to KREM 2

SPOKANE, Wash. — Today is my last day at KREM 2 and I want to take some time to thank everyone who has been part of this four-year journey. I’ve always seen Spokane as my adult home because I came into my own during my time at Gonzaga as a student. I jumped at the opportunity to move back a few years into my career as a sports journalist. Every single day, it was an incredible privilege to serve the region that helped me become the person I am. This has easily been the most fulfilling, enthusiastic and exciting four years of my career in television, and I am so thankful.
SPOKANE, WA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
bonnersferryherald.com

Arrest made in Smelterville murder case

SMELTERVILLE – A Smelterville woman has been charged with murdering her boyfriend after a Shoshone County Sheriff's deputy conducted a welfare check on their home Wednesday morning and discovered his body. Stephanie Paris, 47, had her first appearance in court Thursday afternoon before Magistrate Judge Keisha Oxendine, where her...
SMELTERVILLE, ID
pullmanradio.com

Local Residents Arrested During Whitman County Sheriff’s Office Drug Bust

A Whitman County Sheriff’s Office drug bust landed 3 local residents in jail. The case began on Friday when deputies received information about possible narcotics distribution activity in Palouse. The sheriff’s office obtained and executed a search warrant at a Palouse residence and allegedly seized about 50 fentanyl tablets. Deputes executed additional search warrants in Pullman and Palouse. The sheriff’s office reportedly seized a total of over 120 fentanyl pills.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA

