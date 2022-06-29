ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

J Star Ministries School Supplies

KLTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLongview woman shares Elvis collection as fans are ‘All Shook Up’ with new movie. “I have always loved music and dancing. That has been my thing ever since I was a little girl, and so, when...

www.kltv.com

KLTV

Stitchin' Heaven on a mission to Peru

The AeroShell Aerobatic team, the Pitts Raptor SCR Airshow and the B-25 Devil Dog were just a few of the highlights of tonight’s air show. Following in great-grandmother’s footsteps, Kilgore student becomes Rangerette on special day. Updated: 5 hours ago. Abby says this year tryouts were about a...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
WOWK 13 News

’15 and Mahomies Foundation’ to donate 30,000 meals to East Texas Food Bank

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The “15 and Mahomies” Foundation, a non-profit established by East Texas native and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, announced Wednesday morning that it will be donating 30,000 meals to the East Texas Food Bank. The organization said that it wants to support “families recovering from the winter storm in Texas.” […]
KLTV

Longview ISD says arrests made in suspected mistreatment of Everhart Elementary students

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The superintendent of Longview ISD has released a statement regarding arrests made within the district. The district’s community relations officer, Matthew Prosser, said that Longview ISD is aware that arrests have been made “as a result of the district’s October 2021 report to law enforcement of suspected mistreatment of students in a life skills classroom at J.L. Everhart Elementary.”
LONGVIEW, TX
101.5 KNUE

A Surprising Place to Enjoy an Actually Amazing Breakfast in East Texas?

I found one of the most surprising places to have one of the best breakfast experiences in Tyler and Longview, Texas. So to be clear: It's not that I'm surprised that the food is amazing, because most of us in East Texas are fully aware of the awesomeness of Jucy's hamburgers and such. But, I was NOT expecting to be so won over by their breakfast offerings.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

2022 Independence Day fireworks, events in East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Burn bans have put a damper on many Independence Day fireworks celebrations but there are still some activities scheduled in East Texas. Canton - 4th of July Celebration Monday, July 4, Downtown Square/enter at First Monday Parking off 859 (West Gate Parking), 5 p.m. - fireworks at dark.
EAST TEXAS, PA
KLTV

JULY 4TH AND PETS KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 6-30-22

‘There’s still good people:’ Gladewater neighbors help woman with overwhelming yard cleanup. “My husband had a stroke and had to quit work. I just felt like there was not hope,” Judy said. That's when a local church stepped in. Updated: 27 minutes ago. |. Watch KLTV 7...
GLADEWATER, TX
KLTV

Friday’s Rose City Airfest high-flying success in support of veterans

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The second annual Rose City Airfest amazed everyone in attendance Friday night with acrobatic feats and amazing displays of aircraft. The AeroShell Aerobatic team, the Pitts Raptor SCR Airshow and the B-25 Devil Dog were just a few of the highlights of tonight’s air show.
KLTV

LEWIS SIGNING KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 6-30-22

KLTV’s Mark Scirto joins Smith County fire marshal, Tyler fire chief as recipients of 2022 W.T “Doc” Ballard Awards. “I want to thank you all for even considering me for this award,” Scirto said to those gathered at the ceremony, which included his wife of 40 years, Beth, as well as several of his children and grandchildren.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Smith County Sheriff Releases Trail Ride Enforcement Plan

We continue to monitor the fallout from last weekend's shooting incident at a trail ride that sent 5 people to the hospital including one victim who remains in the hospital in serious but stable condition. Original Story HERE. UPDATE JUNE 29TH EXCLUSIVE: SECURITY COMPANY DISPUTES SHERIFF'S CLAIMS. There has been...
Gilmer Mirror

Pets Fur People Pet of the Week – Jewel & Ivy

Eet Ivy (black & white) and Jewel (white) – a bonded pair of cuties available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. These sisters, by another mother, love each other so much and must be adopted together. They weigh about 20 pounds each and will not take up much room in the bed. These two girls are always happy – wagging their tails and smiling all the time. Ivy & Jewel are fully vetted. They are not barkers and have affectionate personalities. Ivy and Jewel will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Ivy and Jewel call 903 597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet and greet can be arranged. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 am until 5 pm – closed for lunch 1-2 pm. Pets Fur People is the only brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner – spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
TYLER, TX

