Big Rapids, MI

Two former Bulldogs in Stanley Cup finals again

By Courtesy of Ferris State Athletics
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIG RAPIDS - For the third consecutive year, a pair of individuals with close ties to the Ferris State University men's ice hockey program helped the Tampa Bay Lightning to the Stanley Cup Finals as Big Rapids native Brian Garlock and former FSU assistant coach Derek Lalonde reached professional hockey's biggest...

Michigan Sports
