So about that steering wheel story. It was a bombshell, all right, minus the shell part, just like all those other anti-Trump bombshells. At the Jan 6 hearing yesterday, a star witness no one ever heard of testified about something she didn't see, which right there makes her testimony as legitimate as smoke signals from Liz Warren. So what's the gist? That is then President Donald Trump was being driven back to the White House after the January 6 rally. He demanded the car pull over, so he could snack on an injured dog on the side of the road. Yeah, it was a Pekinese, which he then slathered in ketchup and devoured with his bare bloody hands. Donald Jr. was laughing in the back seat. Yeah, well, she was told that anyway.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO