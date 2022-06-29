ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

The results are in

wshu.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Kathy Hochul and Congressman Lee Zeldin will face off in November’s...

www.wshu.org

Comments / 0

Related
wshu.org

Party like it's 1776

Connecticut is already planning its celebration of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Brace yourselves for some holiday traffic this weekend, an investigation into the deaths of two Bridgeport women has been closed, and a program meant to help military families with LGBTQ children still presents some challenges.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
wshu.org

Summer fun for free!

Connecticut children are eligible to visit more than 130 attractions for free this summer. A new transportation center at Bradley Airport was unveiled today, Governor Hochul calls for a special session over the SCOTUS concealed carry ruling, and where do those running for office in Connecticut this year line up on abortion access?
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Lee Zeldin

Comments / 0

Community Policy