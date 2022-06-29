The results are in

Companies concerned about the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade should move to Connecticut, Governor Ned Lamont said in a video message. Connecticut laws protect women’s reproductive rights and are among some of the strongest of any state in the country, he said. “So this may...
Connecticut is already planning its celebration of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Brace yourselves for some holiday traffic this weekend, an investigation into the deaths of two Bridgeport women has been closed, and a program meant to help military families with LGBTQ children still presents some challenges.
Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature are meeting in a special session to address the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that struck down the state’s 100-year-old law limiting the carrying of concealed weapons. Lawmakers had agreed on the parameters of a new bill on Thursday afternoon but were still nailing down details.
Connecticut children are eligible to visit more than 130 attractions for free this summer. A new transportation center at Bradley Airport was unveiled today, Governor Hochul calls for a special session over the SCOTUS concealed carry ruling, and where do those running for office in Connecticut this year line up on abortion access?
School may be out, but kids can learn all summer thanks to Governor Ned Lamont’s "Connecticut Summer" at the Museum program, which gives kids free admission to over 130 attractions across the state. The program began last summer to keep kids engaged during the COVID-19 pandemic. Gregg Dancho, the...
