Somerville, MA

Third person arrested in Cambridgeside Galleria shooting

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 3 days ago

CAMBRIDGE - A third person has been arrested in the shooting near the Cambridgeside Galleria earlier in June.

Police said nearly 20 shell cases were found in the Hurley Street area. At least four cars and one building were hit.

On Wednesday, police arrested Zachary Buchheit, 18, of Somerville, in connection with the incident.

Police said that Kent Burns, 21, Boston, was arrested at the scene and will face charges and Lennox Pierre-Louis, 20, Boston, was arrested in Somerville after a foot chase. All three men will face charges.

