Why asteroids are the next big prize in the space race

Astronomers have found a new multiplanetary system just 33 light-years from our own planet.The system, now the closest known one to Earth, has two terrestrial planets orbiting a cool M-dwarf star, named HD 260655.The inner planet, HD 260655b, orbits the star every 2.8 days and is about 1.2 times as big as the Earth but is slightly denser, while the outer planet, HD 260655c, orbits every 5.7 days and is 1.5 times as big as the Earth, but is less dense.These planets are, unfortunately, not habitable; the planets orbit their star at too close a range, exposing them to...
