Astronomy

Why asteroids are the next big prize in the space race

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsteroids hold large amounts of valuable minerals and metals. That is what International...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Astronomers spot weird star that is travelling faster than any like it

Astronomers have now observed the fastest fading nova ever recorded, a stellar explosion that led  researchers to an array of bizarre traits that could help them better understand the death process of stars and its connection to interstellar chemistry.A nova is a massive explosion that results when a small, but very dense and gravitationally powerful white dwarf star siphons so much material from a nearby companion star that the star stuff ignites in an uncontrolled thermonuclear reaction on the white dwarf’s surface. Such explosions can be incredibly bright, and typically take many days to weeks to fade.But V1674 Hercules, a...
ASTRONOMY
TheDailyBeast

The Hubble Space Telescope May Have Spotted a Free-Floating Black Hole

There are an estimated 100 million black holes strewn throughout the Milky Way galaxy. Each one that astronomers have identified are part of a larger neighborhood of stars and other objects that share in some kind of gravitational tug-and-pull. But scientists believe that, just by sheer odds, there must be some black holes that are rogue wanderers, floating aimlessly through interstellar space without any companions around.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Spots Mystery Rocket Impact Site on Moon

Astronomers discovered a rocket body heading toward a lunar collision late last year. Impact occurred on March 4, 2022, with NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) later spotting the resulting crater. Surprisingly the crater is actually two craters, an eastern crater (18-meter diameter, about 19.5 yards) superimposed on a western crater (16-meter diameter, about 17.5 yards).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ohmymag.co.uk

NASA’s Mars rover has found ‘something unexpected’

The latest rover to roam around the Red Planet is Perseverance. It has been on Mars since February 18, 2021, and has collected plenty of data already. NASA posted a tweet with Perseverance’s latest find, the best part is they wrote it as if it was the rover tweeting.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Nasa Mars rover spots ‘unexpected’ piece of spacecraft on red planet

Nasa’s Mars rover has spotted an unexpected piece of spacecraft on the surface of the red planet.The Perseverance lander spotted “something unexpected”, it said: what seems to be a piece of metal that was tucked between Martian rocks.The Nasa team that controls the lander believes it is a piece of thermal blanket that probably dropped off Perseverance during its landing on the surface.It was probably part of the descent stage, Nasa said – the “rocket-powered jet pack” that lowered the rover down onto the planet when it arrived last year.Nasa does not know how the blanket would have made it...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Complex

NASA Says Rocket of Unknown Origin Left Double Crater on Moon

NASA has shared images showing what it describes as a “double crater” left on the Moon’s surface by a rocket of unknown origin. In a statement shared last week, the agency noted that astronomers first spotted a “rocket body” in late 2021 that was set for a lunar collision. That collision has been determined to have occurred in March, with the aforementioned double crater later being captured by way of NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, which is operated by the Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

Riskiest Asteroid Known to Humankind in the Last Year Will Not Strike Earth for at Least 100 Years

Impact in 2052 ruled out as the European Space Agency (ESA) counts down to Asteroid Day. Just in time for worldwide Asteroid Day: a threatening space rock lingered at the top of risk lists around the globe for months, with a real chance of striking Earth on April 2, 2052. Now, ESA’s asteroid team working with experts at the European Southern Observatory (ESO) has officially removed ‘2021 QM1’ from their asteroid risk list, a result of skilled observations and analysis of the faintest asteroid ever observed with one of the most sensitive telescopes ever constructed.
ASTRONOMY
Fareeha Arshad

Study: Earth is moving through the remains of ancient supernovae

Scientists have discovered a massive cloud of radioactive dust below the oceanic waves: suggesting that the planet could be passing through the remains of an exploded star. For thousands of years, the Earth has been experiencing contact with the iron isotope, iron-60, that is usually created in supernovae. Researchers believe that this could be because we are passing through an interstellar cloud of dust that goes back to millions of old supernovas.
The Independent

Astronomers find a new planetary system close to Earth and are ‘optimistic’ there will be habitable worlds

Astronomers have found a new multiplanetary system just 33 light-years from our own planet.The system, now the closest known one to Earth, has two terrestrial planets orbiting a cool M-dwarf star, named HD 260655.The inner planet, HD 260655b, orbits the star every 2.8 days and is about 1.2 times as big as the Earth but is slightly denser, while the outer planet, HD 260655c, orbits every 5.7 days and is 1.5 times as big as the Earth, but is less dense.These planets are, unfortunately, not habitable; the planets orbit their star at too close a range, exposing them to...
ASTRONOMY
ComicBook

NASA Scientists Baffled by Mystery Rocket That Crashed Into Moon

NASA scientists are confused by a weird rocket that crashed into the Moon. Earlier this year, they discovered a crater containing a "mystery rocket body." That dent in the lunar body was revealed to be a "double crater" in a new press release from NASA. This discovery leads to a few questions. Chiefly among them is: What nation launched this rocket and how has it managed to allude these scientists for months now? June 24 saw NASA post images of the discovery to their site, but no country has stepped forward to accept responsibility. Late last year, some astronomers were expecting this kind of event because they got eyes on the strange rocket way ahead of time. March 4 is the reported day when it finally made contact with the Moon. Check out some of the images for yourself down below.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

China's Tianwen-1 spacecraft captures striking photos of Mars

An uncrewed Chinese spacecraft has acquired imagery data covering all of Mars, including visuals of its south pole, after circling the planet more than 1,300 times since early last year, state media reported on Wednesday (June 29).China’s Tianwen-1 successfully reached Mars in February 2021 on the country’s inaugural mission there. The photos were taken by one of its robotic rovers, fitted with cameras. It has been deployed on the surface, as an orbiter surveyed the planet from space.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
ASTRONOMY
Reuters

Chinese spacecraft acquires images of entire planet of Mars

BEIJING, June 29 (Reuters) - An uncrewed Chinese spacecraft has acquired imagery data covering all of Mars, including visuals of its south pole, after circling the planet more than 1,300 times since early last year, state media reported on Wednesday. China's Tianwen-1 successfully reached the Red Planet in February 2021...
ASTRONOMY

