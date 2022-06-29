Why asteroids are the next big prize in the space race

NASA scientists are confused by a weird rocket that crashed into the Moon. Earlier this year, they discovered a crater containing a "mystery rocket body." That dent in the lunar body was revealed to be a "double crater" in a new press release from NASA. This discovery leads to a few questions. Chiefly among them is: What nation launched this rocket and how has it managed to allude these scientists for months now? June 24 saw NASA post images of the discovery to their site, but no country has stepped forward to accept responsibility. Late last year, some astronomers were expecting this kind of event because they got eyes on the strange rocket way ahead of time. March 4 is the reported day when it finally made contact with the Moon. Check out some of the images for yourself down below.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO