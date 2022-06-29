ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Putin has been unwilling to engage in Ukraine talks, says Secretary of State Blinken

By Tinbete Ermyas
WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago

It is important that the Ukrainians define the terms of any potential negotiation, Blinken tells NPR, while the U.S. makes sure that the country has the means to repel Russian aggression.

WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
