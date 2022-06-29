Taking the oath: Parker sworn in as ECPPS schools chief

Keith Parker reiterated Wednesday his commitment to ensuring every student in Pasquotank County is able to go to a high-performing school and learn from a high-performing teacher regardless of where they live.

Parker, who takes the reins as superintendent of Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools on Friday, was administered the oath of office Wednesday afternoon by Superior Court Judge Eula Reid in a ceremony at Pasquotank Elementary School.

He told an audience of teachers, school staff and community leaders that he is a resident of Pasquotank County as of today (Thursday) and looks forward to getting to work with ECPPS.

Parker said he has spent as much time as possible in Pasquotank County in recent weeks and has been struck by both the support and interest he’s heard about the schools from residents.

“I am so excited to join you,” Parker said. “There is certainly a passion and a desire for our schools to be the best that they can be.”

Parker said teachers influence children in important ways. He encouraged everyone in the audience to think about a favorite teacher and the influence they had on their life.

“Teachers can have a lifelong impact on our young people,” Parker said.

Parker said there is no excuse for any child in the richest nation in the world to go to a school that is not an excellent school.

“Our work has got to be to support our teachers,” Parker said.

Parker thanked interim Superintendent Eddie Ingram for his service.

Ingram, who started his work with the district a year ago, spoke briefly at Wednesday’s ceremony, commending the school board for its diligence in the superintendent search and commending Parker for rising to the top of the pool of candidates.

“A superintendent search is arduous at best,” Ingram said, and the board and Parker both showed patience and stamina in getting through the process.

“I am impressed with Dr. Parker,” Ingram said.

Ingram said everyone in the community needs to surround Parker with support as he begins his work as superintendent.

“I look forward to supporting him in the background,” Ingram said.

Elizabeth City Mayor Kirk Rivers, who attended Wednesday’s event, said city officials look forward to working with Parker and the school board to help the schools be the best they can be. He noted that schools are critical to the overall success of the community.

“Dr. Parker, we welcome you,” Rivers said. “We welcome your family.”

With everyone working together, “we will continue to be the rising star of northeastern North Carolina,” Rivers said.

Charles Jordan, vice chairman of the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners, said county officials look forward to working with Parker and the school board. Officials also look forward to great things from ECPPS, he said.

The county commissioners will support the schools as much as possible, Jordan added.

Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education Chairwoman Sharon Warden welcomed people to Wednesday’s ceremony.