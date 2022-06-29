ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

Unwind with Rosé, Oysters & Caviar Bumps at Villa Azur’s “The Golden Summer” Dining Experience 7/6/22

soulofmiami.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnwind with Rosé, Oysters & Caviar Bumps at Villa Azur’s “The Golden Summer” Dining Experience. Starting July 6 through September 30, Villa Azur, the chic French supper club in Miami Beach, will...

www.soulofmiami.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

The ultimate escape for pandemic-weary travelers: Inside Pharrell Williams and nightlife entrepreneur David Grutman's high-energy, Instagram-worthy Goodtime Hotel in Miami which is leaving guests feeling Happy

Nestled in the heart of Miami's historic South Beach is what appears to be, at first glance, an unassuming building. The exteriors give no hint that behind the walls is a colorful, high-energy hotel providing an escape from reality for pandemic-weary guests. As you step into the airy atrium entryway...
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Coppola’s Bistro Ristorante offers a taste of Italy in Coral Gables

For traditional fine Italian dining, one need venture no further than Coppola’s Bistro Ristorante, offering a delicious authentic taste of Italy with a wide variety of pasta, risotto, meat and fine wine. Live music and a welcoming atmosphere provide the perfect complement for a truly memorable Italian dining experience.
CORAL GABLES, FL
luxury-houses.net

Brand New Modern Mansion in Miami Beach Overlooking Biscayne Bay hits The Market for $15,000,000

The Mansion in Miami Beach is a brand new construction home with its Mid Century modern flair and an attention to details now available for sale. This home located at 1645 Cleveland Rd, Miami Beach, Florida; offering 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 5,600 square feet of living spaces. Call Caroline Puren (Phone: 305-458-8840) at Compass Florida, LLC. for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Mansion in Miami Beach.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
City
Miami Beach, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Miami Beach, FL
Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
Miami Beach, FL
Restaurants
Miami Beach, FL
Lifestyle
bocamag.com

The Face of Luxury Silk Floral and Accessories

John Eckhardt, Creative Collection by Petal Pushers. Meticulously choosing from a curated selection of occasional furniture, wall décor, mirrors, art glass, sculptures and silk floral creations, designer John Eckhardt has been bejeweling homes with high-end, luxury modern, contemporary and traditional accessories from his design emporium, Creative Collection by Petal Pushers since 2004.
BOCA RATON, FL
miamionthecheap.com

Mango Festival at Fairchild Tropical Gardens in July

Make your mango dreams come true at Fairchild Tropical Gardens’ Mango Festival happening July 9-10, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The two-day mango festival showcases countless varieties of the fruit as well as plenty events and activities for everyone to enjoy such as cooking demos, tastings, a mango brunch, lectures, live music, lawn games, and more.
MIAMI, FL
miabites.com

As American as Fried Chicken: Top 7 spots In Miami

July 4th is around the corner as is National Fried Chicken Day on July 6th. Fried Chicken is one of America’s favorite summer dishes along with apple pie, ice cream, and BBQ. There are lots of options in Miami, from classic Southern Fried and battered to Middle Eastern and...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Oysters#Caviar#Ros Wine#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#French#Petrossian#Southern France
CBS Miami

Miami Spa Months returns with exclusive treatments at discounted prices

MIAMI - It's time to get your relax on, as Miami Spa Months returns this year. The program features exclusive spa treatments from July 1 through August 31, at world-class hotels and day spas in Greater Miami and The Beaches at discounted prices. Miami Spa Months is hosted by the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB), now celebrating 15 years of pampering.  Janel Blanco is with the GMCVB."5 years ago, we really wanted to help the spas just like we help the restaurants during Miami Spice we want to help the spas," said Blanco."So, the spas came to us and they...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Where can you see fireworks this Fourth of July? Here’s a guide

After cancellations and scaling down due to COVID-19, this year many public Fourth of July festivities are back in full swing. Here’s where to see fireworks. Coconut Grove’s 4th of July Celebration with the Miami Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 4, Peacock Park, 2820 McFarlane Road, Miami. For more info, click here.
southbeachtopchefs.com

4th of July at Gulfstream Park and the Debut of Twilight Funhouse

The latest open-air gathering spot for delicious eats and fabulous cocktails has no shortage of fun programming this summer. Kicking off with National Carousel Day (a designation made to celebrate all things merry) and a new weekly late-night party, “Twilight FUNHOUSE,” launching soon! And don’t forget about the Independence Day celebration with a firework show–find more details below.
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Miami New Times

The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Few European, let alone Spanish, actors have been able to transcend borders like Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz. The couple is as famous in Spain as it is in Hollywood. Tower Theater honor the pair's filmography with Javier & Penélope Week, a weeklong celebration of what it calls "one of the most charismatic couples in cinema." The series kicks off on Friday with a screening of Loving Pablo and Vicky Cristina Barcelona. Other films include Everybody Knows and Jamón, Jamón — all works that star the twosome. Friday through Thursday, July 7, at Tower Theater, 1508 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-237-2463; towertheatermiami.com. Tickets cost $10 to $12.75. Jose D. Duran.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Fort Lauderdale may stick neighborhoods with $104 million redesign bill for Las Olas

Las Olas, the iconic boulevard buzzing with chic restaurants, luxury shops and crowded bars, is in line for an extreme makeover that will cost millions — $104.2 million, to be exact. The ambitious plan, which will take years to complete, calls for pretty landscaping and roomy sidewalks that will open up space for outdoor dining and leisurely strolls along one of Fort Lauderdale’s best people ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

‘It’s amazing!’: New beachside path connects Miami Beach neighborhoods

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – After about a decade of working on it, Miami Beach officials opened a new seven-mile beachside path. It replaced an old patchwork of raised boardwalks. Longtime Miami Beach residents said they appreciate the connection that the new “Beach Walk” makes between Lummus Park, at 1130 Ocean Dr., in South Beach, and North Beach Oceanside Park, at 8328 Collins Ave.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
islandernews.com

Work begins on Virginia Key Master Plan and thieves caught stealing a Crandon statue among items making island news in 2005

As one Miami-Dade County official was overheard saying last week: “Rain on your wedding day means good luck for the marriage ahead.”. County, City of Miami, and Key Biscayne planners can hope that’s true. Representatives from all three government entities braved a steady drizzle last week to commemorate the start of the Virginia Key Master Plan process.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get Delicious Burgers in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale is one of my favorite coastal cities, with fabulous beaches, exciting nightlife, yachting, and over 165 miles of inland waterways. It’s also the perfect place to enjoy a cheeseburger in paradise? Where should you go for the best burgers in Fort Lauderdale?. Fortunately, there’s more than one...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy