Wine Wednesday with Beyond the Wine

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) One of California’s wine trails is growing in popularity here in the Central Valley. Signs throughout Madera County are pointing people to the Madera Wine Trail. “What is cool is they take their twist on it and do the best they can to showcase the vineyard where the grapes come from. And […]
FRESNO, Calif, — Nearly 30 Central Valley food trucks are coming together Thursday for a fundraiser to support the co-owner of Planet Vegan. Joe Ellis was injured when his food truck exploded on June 24th. Ellis and another person, a teenager, were hurt in the explosion. According to a...
The Firework extravaganza is taking place at Chukchansi Park this fourth of July while the Fresno Grizzlies take on the San Jose Giants. Food trucks, water slides, specialty food items, specialty drinks, and more can be expected this Monday. Derek Franks, the President of the Fresno Grizzlies, tells us it’s...
John Hollister Cadwallader was born in Pleasant Grove, Iowa on Feb. 8, 1863, to David and Albina Cawallader. His father was a contractor/builder who also farmed acreage near Pleasant Grove. John’s mother Albina was widowed with two young children, John being the eldest at age 2, in 1865. She remained...
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- We cover many animal rescues here on Action News, but on Wednesday, it was an ABC30 producer that took action to save a trapped kitten stuck in the triple-digit heat. It all started on Tuesday night when one of three young cats went missing from a...
This story is part of the Central Valley News Collaborative — a bilingual, community journalism project funded by the Central Valley Community Foundation and with technology and training support from Microsoft Corp. The collaboration includes The Fresno Bee, Valley Public Radio, Vida en el Valle, Radio Bilingüe and the Institute for Media & Public Trust at Fresno State.
As the old saying goes “time flies when you’re having fun.”. Those words rang true for the past 45 years, and as I call it a career on July 1, I’d like to take this opportunity to reflect on what the community of Hanford has meant to me and the joy I had working in the newspaper industry.
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 4th of July is days away (and for some, it’s a three-day weekend). If you are still looking for a firework show to visit, we have put together a list of all the events taking place across the Central Valley this Independence Day. Friday, July 1 “Celebrate America” in Reedley […]
A $7.5 million project now underway at the Clovis West Aquatics Center will repair leaking pipes, replaster the 50-meter pool and dive well, and replace the pool deck. About the only thing left standing at this point is the dive tower where high schoolers have taken the plunge for years. Clovis West is the longtime host of the annual California Interscholastic Federation swimming and diving championships.
Local dignitaries and officials joined Robert Sullivan and Steve Sagouspe, who are managing partners of Amond World LLC., and staff from Span Construction & Engineering, Inc., on Tuesday for a ground breaking ceremony for the new premium refrigerated cold storage facility on North Golden State Boulevard. Amond World LLC, in...
Bass Lake is a year-round vacation destination located in the Sierra Nevada mountains of Northern California. Constructed in 1895, the Bass Lake Reservoir provides hydroelectric power to Central California. Bass Lake is one of the most popular sites in the area due to its fishing and hiking routes. Sunset Magazine...
Based on numerous historical studies and predictive climate modeling, climate scientists predict that the future of the American West, and California in particular, will be one of higher daily average temperatures, more heat waves, longer and more frequent droughts, poorer water quality and more forest fires1. California receives most of...
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Sequoia National Park is home to the largest trees on the planet, the tallest mountains in the lower 48, and some of the most stunning alpine lakes in the Sierra Nevada.
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A local high school’s track and field team is out tens of thousands of dollars after its fireworks stand was broken into last week. Cedric Pulliam, head coach of Central High School’s track and field team, says four pallets full of fireworks were delivered to the team’s stand near Shaw and […]
TULARE – Tulare continues to take strides in their downtown rehabilitation process. Most recently by moving forward with conceptual plans for the renovation of Zumwalt Park. Plans for the design of the new amphitheater, children’s playground and splash pad were approved by the Tulare City Council at its June 21 meeting. The council was presented with a detailed overview of the project.
The Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area has been under constant threat of closure which forced a grassroots organization, Friends of Oceano Dunes, to take up the challenge to defend their continued access. For over 20 years, Friends has been fighting the legal battle in the courts which is very costly.
