Erie County Community Foundation grantmaking soars with donation from Harold Behnken
By Editorial Staff
Morning Journal
3 days ago
The name Harold Behnken may not ring a bell, but it could be up there with the likes of Ruth Parker and George Mylander, as key philanthropists who made their mark on our community, according to a news release. Behnken was a quiet hero, leaving millions of dollars to...
Lorain County Commissioner Matt Lundy deserves a great deal of credit for meeting with an official June 28 from the company that’s redeveloping the former power plant in Avon Lake and getting assurance that it will honor its original commitment to use local labor on the site. Charah Solutions...
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio – Middleburg Heights has been selected to receive an $854,355 grant through Cuyahoga County Council that will enable the city to complete streetscape improvements as part of the Southland District revitalization. Middleburg Heights City Council passed a resolution at its June 28 meeting to accept the...
Democratic candidate for Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne announced Friday a suite of policy proposals to ensure reproductive protection in Cuyahoga County. Ronayne said he would immediately assemble a "Women's Health Action Team" composed of medical professionals, reproductive health experts and those with lived experiences of abortion. He said he introduce legislation in Cuyahoga County Council to prohibit the use of county funds for investigations into abortion care. And, just like Cleveland Mayor Just Bibb and city council are currently exploring at the city level, he wants to ensure that reproductive healthcare is covered under county health insurance plans. To further financially provide for county employees, he said he would institute a travel reimbursement policy for employees that must travel to receive reproductive healthcare services.
MANSFIELD -- OhioHealth Mansfield has felt like home for Patti Kastelic over the past 47 years. But Kastelic closed the door to her office for the final time on Friday -- after decades of treating patients and facilitating much of the growth the hospital has undergone over the years. Kastelic’s...
The Quigley Museum, located on the corner of Milan Avenue and South Lake Street in Amherst, will be open for tours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays in July, according to a news release. This museum is the original house built by Joseph Quigley in 1832. It displays...
Lorain County Metro Parks is doing something to combat the recent drownings at Lakeview Beach in Lorain. The agency brought in a total of five life rings, four at Lakeview Park Beach, 1800 W. Erie Ave., and another at Century Beach on East Erie Avenue near Massachusetts Avenue, in Lorain.
ASHLAND — A deal involving the Ashland County Board of Commissioners and the Ashland County-West Holmes Career Center that was previously stalled is now moving forward. The Ashland County Board of Commissioners officially approved a $500,000 purchase agreement between it and the career center on Thursday with a 2-1 vote.
The war in Ukraine rages on, and it’s now in its fourth month. Back stateside, both nationally and locally, people are finding ways to help out millions of Ukrainian refugees who have been displaced due to the ongoing Russia-Ukrainian conflict. Staff at Sliman’s Sales and Service, 7498 Leavitt Road...
The Main Street Vermilion Market in the Park is set to open July 2, and Richard and Karen Kime look to continue the legacy of this event. The couple took over managing the market this year. And they said customers still can expect the roots of the market to show...
The Main Street Vermilion Market in the Park is set to open July 2, and Richard and Karen Kime look to continue the legacy of this event. The couple took over managing the market this year. And they said customers still can expect the roots of the market to show...

Some much-needed rain might arrive overnight, but it shouldn't disrupt the July 4 weekend.
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Jeanette West said one of the tallest trees in her neighborhood is losing massive branches almost every day and they’re all falling on her property. “My insurance had to put on another roof and new siding because it hit the side and tore the roof up,” said West.
MILLBURY — Lake Township has lost one police officer to Perrysburg — but gained two from Walbridge. At last month’s meeting, the trustees accepted the resignation of Jordan Grosjean, who is left the township to be a Perrysburg police officer. After a 30-minute executive session, the trustees...
The Cleveland Metropolitan School District Board of Education voted Tuesday to change the names of three of the district’s elementary schools: Patrick Henry Elementary School, Louis Agassiz Elementary School and Thomas Jefferson International Newcomers Academy. Last summer the board established a group led by CMSD Superintendent and CEO Eric...
MEDINA, Ohio — Todd Whitman has always had a passion for food. “Didn’t get serious until I got clean and sober Aug. 17, 2015," he said. Today, he’s the executive chef at Sérénité Restaurant and Culinary Institute in Medina. It's more than an upscale French restaurant.
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- More than 5,000 people are likely still waiting on income tax refund checks from the city of Cleveland, two and a half months after Tax Day. That leaves unresolved about three-quarters of the roughly 7,150 refund requests received by the city in 2022. We’re talking about getting your money back on Today in Ohio.
MANSFIELD – The Coney Island Diner was empty Friday morning. The old friends sipping coffee, businessmen polishing off bacon and eggs and young families ordering an early lunch of coney dogs and French fries were nowhere to be found. The usual hustle-and-bustle of the downtown diner was missing, leaving...
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio -- If you’re in the market for a trophy property on Lake Erie, 30708 Lake Road deserves your attention. “This lakefront property is one of a kind with sweeping lake and city views from nearly every room,” says Howard Hanna agent Joann Musbach of the Kristen Eiermann Real Estate Group. “Filled with natural light and beautifully appointed throughout, this home provides an abundance of open, flowing space for entertaining on the main and lower levels.”
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria firefighters saved the day for - and the life of - a scared puppy shivering on a sheet of dry rock by the Black River on July 1. EFD said a passerby spotted the curled-up pup next to the river off West Bridge Street and called police.
SANDUSKY, Ohio – Cedar Point plans to disband its police department and turn law enforcement duties at the park over to the city of Sandusky. The agreement between the city and Cedar Point was reached last week, following several incidents in recent months that drew increased attention to law enforcement issues at the park.
