Erie County, OH

Erie County Community Foundation grantmaking soars with donation from Harold Behnken

By Editorial Staff
Morning Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe name Harold Behnken may not ring a bell, but it could be up there with the likes of Ruth Parker and George Mylander, as key philanthropists who made their mark on our community, according to a news release. Behnken was a quiet hero, leaving millions of dollars to...

Cleveland.com

Middleburg Heights tapped for $850,000 grant for Southland revitalization

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio – Middleburg Heights has been selected to receive an $854,355 grant through Cuyahoga County Council that will enable the city to complete streetscape improvements as part of the Southland District revitalization. Middleburg Heights City Council passed a resolution at its June 28 meeting to accept the...
Cleveland Scene

Chris Ronayne Announces Abortion Policy Plans for Cuyahoga County

Democratic candidate for Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne announced Friday a suite of policy proposals to ensure reproductive protection in Cuyahoga County. Ronayne said he would immediately assemble a "Women's Health Action Team" composed of medical professionals, reproductive health experts and those with lived experiences of abortion. He said he introduce legislation in Cuyahoga County Council to prohibit the use of county funds for investigations into abortion care. And, just like Cleveland Mayor Just Bibb and city council are currently exploring at the city level, he wants to ensure that reproductive healthcare is covered under county health insurance plans. To further financially provide for county employees, he said he would institute a travel reimbursement policy for employees that must travel to receive reproductive healthcare services.
richlandsource.com

Patti Kastelic leaves her mark on OhioHealth Mansfield and Shelby

MANSFIELD -- OhioHealth Mansfield has felt like home for Patti Kastelic over the past 47 years. But Kastelic closed the door to her office for the final time on Friday -- after decades of treating patients and facilitating much of the growth the hospital has undergone over the years. Kastelic’s...
MANSFIELD, OH
Morning Journal

Quigley Museum in Amherst to open for tours in July

The Quigley Museum, located on the corner of Milan Avenue and South Lake Street in Amherst, will be open for tours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays in July, according to a news release. This museum is the original house built by Joseph Quigley in 1832. It displays...
AMHERST, OH
ashlandsource.com

$500K deal moving forward between Ashland County Commissioners & ACWHCC

ASHLAND — A deal involving the Ashland County Board of Commissioners and the Ashland County-West Holmes Career Center that was previously stalled is now moving forward. The Ashland County Board of Commissioners officially approved a $500,000 purchase agreement between it and the career center on Thursday with a 2-1 vote.
Morning Journal

Sliman’s Sales and Service in Amherst supporting Ukrainian refugees

The war in Ukraine rages on, and it’s now in its fourth month. Back stateside, both nationally and locally, people are finding ways to help out millions of Ukrainian refugees who have been displaced due to the ongoing Russia-Ukrainian conflict. Staff at Sliman’s Sales and Service, 7498 Leavitt Road...
AMHERST, OH
Morning Journal

Main Street Vermilion Market in the Park returns with new ideas

The Main Street Vermilion Market in the Park is set to open July 2, and Richard and Karen Kime look to continue the legacy of this event. The couple took over managing the market this year. And they said customers still can expect the roots of the market to show...
VERMILION, OH
sent-trib.com

Lake Twp. loses officer to Perrysburg, gains two from Walbridge

MILLBURY — Lake Township has lost one police officer to Perrysburg — but gained two from Walbridge. At last month’s meeting, the trustees accepted the resignation of Jordan Grosjean, who is left the township to be a Perrysburg police officer. After a 30-minute executive session, the trustees...
PERRYSBURG, OH
wksu.org

Cleveland school board approves name changes for three elementary schools

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District Board of Education voted Tuesday to change the names of three of the district’s elementary schools: Patrick Henry Elementary School, Louis Agassiz Elementary School and Thomas Jefferson International Newcomers Academy. Last summer the board established a group led by CMSD Superintendent and CEO Eric...
CLEVELAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Coney Island Diner owners retire, but tradition lives on

MANSFIELD – The Coney Island Diner was empty Friday morning. The old friends sipping coffee, businessmen polishing off bacon and eggs and young families ordering an early lunch of coney dogs and French fries were nowhere to be found. The usual hustle-and-bustle of the downtown diner was missing, leaving...
MANSFIELD, OH
Cleveland.com

$5.9M lakefront mansion in Bay Village is ‘one of a kind’: House of the Week

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio -- If you’re in the market for a trophy property on Lake Erie, 30708 Lake Road deserves your attention. “This lakefront property is one of a kind with sweeping lake and city views from nearly every room,” says Howard Hanna agent Joann Musbach of the Kristen Eiermann Real Estate Group. “Filled with natural light and beautifully appointed throughout, this home provides an abundance of open, flowing space for entertaining on the main and lower levels.”
BAY VILLAGE, OH
cleveland19.com

Elyria firefighters rescue pup from Black River

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria firefighters saved the day for - and the life of - a scared puppy shivering on a sheet of dry rock by the Black River on July 1. EFD said a passerby spotted the curled-up pup next to the river off West Bridge Street and called police.
ELYRIA, OH

