Natalya has been signed with WWE since 2007 and has been a mainstay on television throughout her career, working a variety of programs and occupying many roles. Whether she's been used for comedy or to help the younger talent or to occupy a championship position, Natalya has done anything that's been asked of her. After a run in the tag team division Natalya once again finds herself in a main event spot as she'll challenge Ronda Rousey for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE Money in the Bank.

WWE ・ 17 HOURS AGO