Parkersburg Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Role in Drug Conspiracy

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – John Michael Wells, II, 33, of Parkersburg, was sentenced today to 10 years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Wells was responsible for approximately 20 pounds of methamphetamine being shipped from California to Parkersburg and distributed in the Parkersburg area. Wells admitted to paying and arranging for methamphetamine and marijuana to be shipped through the mail from California in October and November 2021. The methamphetamine and marijuana were subsequently distributed for sale by other individuals, who provided Wells with the cash proceeds. Wells used this cash to order more methamphetamine and marijuana from his suppliers.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the excellent investigative work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Parkersburg Police Department, the Vienna Police Department, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, and the Parkersburg Violent Crimes and Narcotics Task Force.

United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Jeremy B. Wolfe prosecuted the case.