Bronx investigation uncovers tens of millions of dollars in drugs

On July 1, Yonkers Police Commissioner Chris Sapienza announced the arrest of William PRYOR (22) of the Bronx, NY in relation to a homicide investigation. On March 3, 2022, Yonkers Police Officers and Detectives responded to 284 Riverdale Avenue in Yonkers, NY on a report of a person who had been shot. Upon arrival, Police units found a male, later identified as Marquis Muniz (29) of Yonkers, NY, deceased in the apartment with several apparent gunshot wounds. A crime scene was established and a homicide investigation was commenced.
