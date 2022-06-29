Bronx investigation uncovers tens of millions of dollars in drugs

An Upper Manhattan bodega worker was arrested for fatally stabbing an unruly customer during a brawl in the shop, police said Saturday. Austin Simon, 34, who was known to haunt the store, was stabbed twice in the chest and once in the neck during the fight, cops said. Bodega worker Jose Alba, 51, was taken in for questioning and later charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. ...

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO