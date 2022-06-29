ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Bronx investigation uncovers tens of millions of dollars in drugs

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Drug Enforcement Agency, on Monday, made a major drug bust in the Bronx. The DEA seized 110 kilograms of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine, 50 pounds of a substance believed...

hudsonvalley.news12.com

yonkerstimes.com

Yonkers Police Arrest Bronx Man in Homicide Investigation

On July 1, Yonkers Police Commissioner Chris Sapienza announced the arrest of William PRYOR (22) of the Bronx, NY in relation to a homicide investigation. On March 3, 2022, Yonkers Police Officers and Detectives responded to 284 Riverdale Avenue in Yonkers, NY on a report of a person who had been shot. Upon arrival, Police units found a male, later identified as Marquis Muniz (29) of Yonkers, NY, deceased in the apartment with several apparent gunshot wounds. A crime scene was established and a homicide investigation was commenced.
YONKERS, NY
Daily News

Manhattan bodega worker stabs customer to death in brawl

An Upper Manhattan bodega worker was arrested for fatally stabbing an unruly customer during a brawl in the shop, police said Saturday. Austin Simon, 34, who was known to haunt the store, was stabbed twice in the chest and once in the neck during the fight, cops said. Bodega worker Jose Alba, 51, was taken in for questioning and later charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. ...
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

'Stampede' of NYPD officers retiring: report

NEW YORK - The NYPD is seeing a major exodus of officers, as 523 members left the force in June alone. 123 of those officers resigned, the most resignations the NYPD has seen in a single month in at least a decade. So far this year, 2,119 police officers have...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

NYPD: 2 men killed in separate Bronx shootings

The NYPD said two men were killed in two separate shootings that occurred Saturday afternoon in the Bronx. Investigators said the first shooting in Melrose happened before 2 p.m. on East 156th street between Melrose and Elton avenues. The NYPD confirmed that two men in a grey SUV fired multiple...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Murder of Azsia Johnson was ‘a premeditated execution,’ prosecutors say

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — In a request to remand bail from defendant Isaac Argro, prosecutors described his alleged murder of Azsia Johnson as “a premeditated execution.” Argro, 22, was arrested Friday and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. According to prosecutors, on the night of June 29, Argro asked Johnson — the […]
MANHATTAN, NY
#Drugs#Organized Crime#Heroin#Dea#Counterfeit#Mount Hope
News 12

Man suspected of killing 3 in NYC home arrested in Maine

NEW YORK (AP) — A man who was wanted in a grisly triple homicide in New York City has been arrested in Maine, police said. Travis Blake, 29, was arrested Thursday in Bar Harbor in the deaths of two women and a man whose bodies were found inside a home in Queens on June 24, a New York Police Department spokesperson said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Driver struck, killed pedestrian in the Bronx: NYPD

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are searching for the driver for hitting and killing a pedestrian Friday night. The woman, who is in her 30s, was found on West Farms Road about 10:18 p.m. Police said she was laying in the road, unconscious and unresponsive, with severe body trauma. She was pronounced dead at […]
BRONX, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Amazon
PIX11

Police nab person of interest in grisly Queens triple homicide

SOUTH JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — A person of interest wanted in connection to a gruesome triple homicide in South Jamaica has been arrested in Maine, according to the NYPD. Travis Blake was taken into custody by members of the Regional Fugitive Task Force and local law enforcement in the Pine Tree State, authorities said late […]
QUEENS, NY
bronx.com

NYC Department Of Correction Employee, Abdou Bawa, 50, Arrested

On Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at 2317 hours, the following 50-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 40th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Abdou Bawa. NYC Department of Correction. Charges:. assault;. harassment;. criminal obstruction of breathing. The investigation remains ongoing. All...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Woman killed in hit-and-run near Cross Bronx Expressway

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run in the Bronx.It happened on West Farms Road near the Cross Bronx Expressway at around 10 p.m. on Friday. According to police, a woman in her 30s was trying to cross the street when she was struck and killed. She was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said. Police believe the suspect was driving a white van.So far, there are no arrests. 
BRONX, NY
thenewzealandtimes.com

Teen charged with Sikh hate crime attacks fatally stabbed in Brooklyn

The teenager accused of two Sikh hate attacks in Queens, New York, was found stabbed to death on a Brooklyn street. Vernon Douglas, 19, was found unconscious with a stab in the chest at 889 Rockaway Avenue just before 9 p.m. Thursday, according to the New York Police Department. Douglas...
BROOKLYN, NY

