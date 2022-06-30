Woman hospitalized after home explosion in Victorville; cause of blast remains unknown
A woman remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition after a home explosion in Victorville. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's dispatch began receiving calls about a loud blast on Adalane Court just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday. The woman, who lives at the home, was alone at the time of the explosion. She was flown to a trauma center with severe burns. A small dog was reportedly injured in the fire that started after the blast. One cat did not survive. READ ALSO | Long Beach firefighters injured after fireworks explosion while battling condo fire
Several firefighters were injured following a fireworks explosion as crews were battling a fire that broke out at a condo in Long Beach.Authorities said the force of the explosion caused damage to both neighboring homes, as well as one across the street. The shock wave of the blast was reportedly felt in Apple Valley. WATCH: Doorbell video shows Victorville home explosion
Doorbell video obtained by Eyewitness News shows the moment the explosion occured.It's unclear what caused the explosion. The incident remains under investigation. Meanwhile, Southwest Gas issued the following statement: "Southwest Gas responded to an incident near Adalane Court and Llanada Avenue in Victorville this morning. Our hearts are with the person injured in this incident and we thank first responders for their quick response. Safety is our top priority and our crews have turned gas off to the impacted residences and worked with first responders to ensure the area is safe and secure. While the cause of this incident remains under investigation, Southwest Gas has thoroughly inspected the incident site and surrounding area for gas leaks. No leaks were found. All Southwest Gas infrastructure serving the community is operating without issue. As part of Southwest Gas' rigorous safety practices, a Southwest Gas contractor conducted periodic routine leak inspection work in the area last month. No leaks were found at that time either. Southwest Gas will continue to work closely with officials at the scene to provide any necessary assistance."
Comments / 15