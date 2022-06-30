Woman hospitalized after home explosion in Victorville; cause of blast remains unknown

A woman remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition after a home explosion in Victorville.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's dispatch began receiving calls about a loud blast on Adalane Court just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

The woman, who lives at the home, was alone at the time of the explosion. She was flown to a trauma center with severe burns.

A small dog was reportedly injured in the fire that started after the blast. One cat did not survive.

Several firefighters were injured following a fireworks explosion as crews were battling a fire that broke out at a condo in Long Beach.

Authorities said the force of the explosion caused damage to both neighboring homes, as well as one across the street.

The shock wave of the blast was reportedly felt in Apple Valley.

Doorbell video obtained by Eyewitness News shows the moment the explosion occured.

It's unclear what caused the explosion. The incident remains under investigation.

Meanwhile, Southwest Gas issued the following statement: