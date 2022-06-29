Moncks Corner Teen Fatally Shot At North Charleston Gas Station

FILE

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. – A Moncks Corner teen died early Wednesday morning following a shooting at a North Charleston gas station, according to the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.

Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified the shooting victim as Charrod Phillips, 17, of Moncks Corner.

The coroner said Phillips died around 3:44 a.m. at the scene, 3615 Dorchester Rd.

It wasn’t immediately clear if there were any arrests made in the case.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating.

