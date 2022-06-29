ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Moncks Corner Teen Fatally Shot At North Charleston Gas Station

By Nikki Gaskins Campbell
The Berkeley Observer
The Berkeley Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34h4bV_0gQDnA4F00
FILE

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. – A Moncks Corner teen died early Wednesday morning following a shooting at a North Charleston gas station, according to the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.

Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified the shooting victim as Charrod Phillips, 17, of Moncks Corner.

Stay in the loop. Sign up for Berkeley County news at this link .

The coroner said Phillips died around 3:44 a.m. at the scene, 3615 Dorchester Rd.

It wasn’t immediately clear if there were any arrests made in the case.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating.

The post Moncks Corner Teen Fatally Shot At North Charleston Gas Station appeared first on The Berkeley Observer .

Comments / 6

Jedi Skywalker
3d ago

let's set it straight, this is 7-11 at the corner of Dorchester Rd and leads avenue. now you know not to go to this section of town till cops can get control of this area

Reply(2)
6
tomechio Blake
2d ago

it didn't happen there it happen down the street at the mobile, the name of the gas station is El cheapo,I advise you stay away from that side of dorchester Rd, there have been multiple shooting and murders in that area. Something is wrong with ppl over that side

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abcnews4.com

Driver in crash that killed 2 was 'underage and unlicensed'

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police said the driver in a pursuit Friday morning that lead to two people dying was an "underage and unlicensed driver." Police said the juvenile ran a red light on Dorchester Road and crashed shortly after police began following them with their blue lights on. The pursuit lasted less than one minute.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Charleston, SC
North Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Moncks Corner, SC
Moncks Corner, SC
Crime & Safety
counton2.com

2 dead after underage driver collides with vehicle during North Charleston police chase

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were killed early Friday morning after an underage driver collided with their vehicle during a pursuit in North Charleston. Deputy Chief Ken Hagge with the North Charleston Police Department said an officer saw a vehicle run a red light at the intersection of Dorchester Road and Olivia Drive shortly after 1:00 a.m.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police on the scene of early-morning incident

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are responding to an early-morning incident near Charleston International Airport. Several police units responded before 4 a.m. to a scene along Dorchester Road near Michaux Parkway. Authorities have not yet released details on the incident. Drivers traveling through the area should use...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: 3 lanes closed on Ravenel bridge

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department says lanes one, two and three are closed on the southbound side of the Ravenel bridge following a single-vehicle crash. Police say the crash happened after the second diamond on the bridge Friday night. No injuries were reported, and police...
RAVENEL, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
wach.com

Woman found shot dead inside car in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY (WACH) — A woman was found shot dead inside her car early Friday morning, according to the Colleton County Sheriff's Office. LOCAL FIRST | RCSD: Man wanted after armed robbery at Columbia store. Colleton deputies responded to Feather Bed Road around 8.m. this morning after receiving a...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Collision claims two Goose Creek residents

The Charleston County Coroner, Bobbi Jo O’Neal, released the names of two victims following a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on Dorchester Road at Michaux Parkway on July 1, 2022, at approximately 0118 hours. Mary Alice Dent, a 32-year-old female, and Shamricka Latrice Dent, a 36-year-old female, both from the Goose Creek area, died on the scene due to injuries sustained in the collision. South Carolina Highway Patrol is the investigating agency.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
live5news.com

SCAM ALERT: Sheriff’s office warns of t-shirt scam

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says messages asking people to buy sheriff’s office t-shirts are a scam. If you get one of these messages, the sheriff’s office says do not click the link and delete the message. An example of what the scam...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Police seek suspect in double-homicide at North Charleston apartments

NORTH CHARLESTON — Authorities are searching for a 25-year-old man wanted in a double-homicide last year at an apartment complex. Rashiean Richmond Washington is charged with two counts of murder, one count of second-degree arson and a firearm offense, North Charleston Police Deputy Chief Ken Hagge said. Washington, aka...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

2 dead, 1 hospitalized after chase ends in crash near Charleston airport

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a police pursuit early Friday morning ended in a deadly crash near the Charleston International Airport. The two-vehicle crash occurred at 1:29 a.m. on Dorchester Road near Michaux Parkway, LCpl. Tyler Tidwell said. Troopers say the driver of a...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police searching for man wanted in fatal double shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a murder suspect. Rashiean Richmond Washington, 25, is wanted on two counts of murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and second-degree arson. The charges stem from...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Berkeley Observer

The Berkeley Observer

1K+
Followers
306
Post
204K+
Views
ABOUT

The Berkeley Observer is a dedicated, hyper-local news outlet that provides frequent relevant, factual news content for residents of fast-growing Berkeley County, SC. Our coverage area within the county extends to Moncks Corner, Goose Creek, Macedonia, Hanahan, Bonneau, Jamestown, St. Stephen, Pineville, Huger, Sangaree and more!

 https://www.berkeleyobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy