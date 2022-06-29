Tallahassee Fire Department gives fireworks safety tips ahead of July 4

The 4th of July is known for its celebrations; many of those involving fireworks, which can be beautiful but dangerous.

They can go off too early, backfire and get extremely hot. For that reason first responders are urging the public to leave the fireworks to the professionals.

"Obviously fireworks get very, very hot so the possibility of getting yourself burned is very high. So, it's not only the fire damage that we try to stress, it's also the fact that there is a lot of medical or injuries that can occur with fireworks," Todd Inserra, Public Information Officer for the Tallahassee Fire Department said.

Inserra says to check with your local guidelines and HOA's first before setting off any fireworks and take precautions.

"Make sure that you have a water source. A bucket of water that you can put the fireworks in afterwards to make sure that they cool down properly. A garden hose nearby just in case a fire does start," Inserra said.

And be mindful. Not everyone like fireworks. Loud noises on Fourth of July can be a difficult time for veterans who suffer from PTSD.

"Going ahead and connecting with any veterans you know that live close to you or next to you, to talk to them and have a conversation about what may or may not trigger them and coordinating that with them so that everyone can enjoy the fourth of July," Badonna Mitchell, Tallahassee Vet Center Director said.

The Vet Center in Tallahassee encourages any veterans who may have a hard time during the holiday to stop by or give them a call.