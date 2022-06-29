ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Joia Beach – Welcome to Sunset Aperitivo! 6/29/22, 6/30/22, 7/1/22

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust in time for the summer season, Joia Beach invites you to take in the sunset every Wednesday,...

nashvilleguru.com

Nash Vice at Fairlane Hotel

The Nash Vice at Fairlane Hotel pop-up bar will take place daily from Friday, July 1, 2022, through Sunday, September 11, 2022. Guests can expect a theme inspired by the vibrant city of Miami, tropical cocktails, exotic bites, and dancing. Reservations are encouraged. Hours. Monday-Thursday: 4:00pm to 10:00pm. Friday: 4:00pm...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Miami Celebrity Chef to Take Over Two Coral Gables Restaurants

Earlier today, veteran restaurateur, TV personality, and certified Neapolitan pizza maker Donatella Arpaia announced her return to the culinary world. Arpaia, who’s 50, will take over operations at two Coral Gables restaurants, Redfish and Forte. When Arpaia relocated to Miami from New York City with her husband and their...
MIAMI, FL
miamionthecheap.com

Mango Festival at Fairchild Tropical Gardens in July

Make your mango dreams come true at Fairchild Tropical Gardens’ Mango Festival happening July 9-10, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The two-day mango festival showcases countless varieties of the fruit as well as plenty events and activities for everyone to enjoy such as cooking demos, tastings, a mango brunch, lectures, live music, lawn games, and more.
MIAMI, FL
Daily Mail

The ultimate escape for pandemic-weary travelers: Inside Pharrell Williams and nightlife entrepreneur David Grutman's high-energy, Instagram-worthy Goodtime Hotel in Miami which is leaving guests feeling Happy

Nestled in the heart of Miami's historic South Beach is what appears to be, at first glance, an unassuming building. The exteriors give no hint that behind the walls is a colorful, high-energy hotel providing an escape from reality for pandemic-weary guests. As you step into the airy atrium entryway...
MIAMI, FL
thenewzealandtimes.com

Miami’s hot new restaurant, Sexy Fish Is A Star

In Miami’s hot restaurant scene, where flash and hype don’t always match substance, Sexy Fish doesn’t disappoint. Opened this spring in the Brickell financial district at a cost of between $20 million (TimeOut) and $35 million, depending on your source (the manager we spoke with), the cathedral-like dining room offers a breathtaking scene for a refined and fun dinner. live.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Meet PizzElla's Larry Galper, Miami's Newest Lord of the Pies

Let's dispense with the formalities: PizzElla chef/owner Larry Galper is making some of Miami's best pizza. For the past three weeks, Miamians have been discovering this for themselves at Galper's newly installed counter at Time Out Market in Miami Beach. Longtime fans have been ordering the pies since early 2021 when Galper was hosting pop-ups prior to launching the food truck he now parks in Edgewater.
MIAMI, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Bayside Marketplace, Miami

Bayside, which refers to the Bayside Marketplace, is an open-air shopping center on Biscayne Boulevard in Miami. Since 1987, the two-story building has featured various shops and restaurants you can explore. Aside from this, you can find plenty of tour and boat services near the building and enjoy a cruise...
MIAMI, FL
thenewzealandtimes.com

5 Sweet Miami Specials for the 4th of July

Get ready, the fireworks are coming. Independence Day is almost here and you deserve to treat yourself to something sweet. Amid the barbecue, parties and exciting events, there are plenty of specials happening this weekend all over Miami. From the best milkshakes (and free classics!) to limited-edition ice cream sandwiches...
MIAMI, FL
bocamag.com

Enjoy Summer Without the Sweat at These Local Parks

Looking for some outdoor fun this summer without the Florida heat? So are we! From scenic trails to picnics and playgrounds, we set out to find some local parks that provide shade for your summer fun. Tradewinds Park. One of the largest parks in Broward County, Tradewinds Park is more...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Spa Months returns with exclusive treatments at discounted prices

MIAMI - It's time to get your relax on, as Miami Spa Months returns this year. The program features exclusive spa treatments from July 1 through August 31, at world-class hotels and day spas in Greater Miami and The Beaches at discounted prices. Miami Spa Months is hosted by the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB), now celebrating 15 years of pampering.  Janel Blanco is with the GMCVB."5 years ago, we really wanted to help the spas just like we help the restaurants during Miami Spice we want to help the spas," said Blanco."So, the spas came to us and they...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Miami Food Events This Weekend: Vegan Block Party, Vietnamese Dad Bod BBQ, UFC Watch Party and Barkery and Brew's Anniversary

Food and drink events across Miami this weekend include a Vegan Block Party, a Vietnamese Dad Bod BBQ, a UFC 276 watch party, and Barkery and Brew's one year celebration. Don't forget, Trader Joe's Midtown Miami store is set to open Friday, July 1, at Gio Midtown Building at 3191 NE First Ave. The store will open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Costumers are welcome to park in the adjacent Gio garage for 90 minutes. Read more about it here.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Few European, let alone Spanish, actors have been able to transcend borders like Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz. The couple is as famous in Spain as it is in Hollywood. Tower Theater honor the pair's filmography with Javier & Penélope Week, a weeklong celebration of what it calls "one of the most charismatic couples in cinema." The series kicks off on Friday with a screening of Loving Pablo and Vicky Cristina Barcelona. Other films include Everybody Knows and Jamón, Jamón — all works that star the twosome. Friday through Thursday, July 7, at Tower Theater, 1508 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-237-2463; towertheatermiami.com. Tickets cost $10 to $12.75. Jose D. Duran.
MIAMI, FL
soulofmiami.org

Lane Braden Live at Legends Tavern and Grille Deerfield Beach

Lane Braden Live at Legends Tavern and Grille Deerfield Beach. Lane Braden is back again with a Live Solo Performance at Legends Tavern and Grille from 7pm to 10pm! Join us for Happy Hour before the show from 4pm – 7pm and enjoy $2 OFF craft drafts, wine and cocktails, along with half-off Bar Classics!
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

TRAVEL TROUBLE: Thousands Of Flights Delayed, Hundreds Canceled As Of Saturday Afternoon

AFTERNOON UPDATE: NOW 611 CANCELED, 3,475 DELAYED… BY: TRAVEL DESK | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 4:08 p.m: FLL is now reporting 135 delays with eight canceled flights, PBI is reporting 33 delays with three canceled flights, and MIA reports 22 cancelations with 140 delays. Information courtesy FlightAware.com. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
Food Beast

Here's Your Chance to Win a Sleepover at a Dave & Buster's in Miami

When you were a kid, did you ever wish you could spend the night at Dave & Busters and collect all the tickets to cash out a grand prize? Well, your dreams have been answered because Dave & Buster's is giving one fan the chance to have a sleepover for one night only on July 16 at their pop up, "B&B" in Miami.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

‘It’s amazing!’: New beachside path connects Miami Beach neighborhoods

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – After about a decade of working on it, Miami Beach officials opened a new seven-mile beachside path. It replaced an old patchwork of raised boardwalks. Longtime Miami Beach residents said they appreciate the connection that the new “Beach Walk” makes between Lummus Park, at 1130 Ocean Dr., in South Beach, and North Beach Oceanside Park, at 8328 Collins Ave.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Fort Lauderdale may stick neighborhoods with $104 million redesign bill for Las Olas

Las Olas, the iconic boulevard buzzing with chic restaurants, luxury shops and crowded bars, is in line for an extreme makeover that will cost millions — $104.2 million, to be exact. The ambitious plan, which will take years to complete, calls for pretty landscaping and roomy sidewalks that will open up space for outdoor dining and leisurely strolls along one of Fort Lauderdale’s best people ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Miami New Times

"It's Tragic": Camillus House Beyond Capacity as Miami Rents Rise

Miami's skyrocketing rents and jaw-dropping home prices have many middle-class locals wondering if it's time to pack up and leave. But not everyone has that choice. Some lower-income residents are facing the harsh reality of ending up on the street, leaving Miami's most prominent homelessness assistance organization scrambling to help with limited resources.

