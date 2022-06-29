Joia Beach – Welcome to Sunset Aperitivo! 6/29/22, 6/30/22, 7/1/22

Few European, let alone Spanish, actors have been able to transcend borders like Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz. The couple is as famous in Spain as it is in Hollywood. Tower Theater honor the pair's filmography with Javier & Penélope Week, a weeklong celebration of what it calls "one of the most charismatic couples in cinema." The series kicks off on Friday with a screening of Loving Pablo and Vicky Cristina Barcelona. Other films include Everybody Knows and Jamón, Jamón — all works that star the twosome. Friday through Thursday, July 7, at Tower Theater, 1508 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-237-2463; towertheatermiami.com. Tickets cost $10 to $12.75. Jose D. Duran.
Comments / 0