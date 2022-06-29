ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, CA

How the CCW data breach could impact Californians in other ways

By Dom McAndrew
CLOVIS, Calif. ( KSEE/KPGE ) – After the names, addresses, and other personal information from every CCW holder in California were exposed this week, a Clovis-based firearms retailer fears that the data could easily be used for dangerous purposes.

According to the state Department of Justice , the Firearms Dashboard Portal (which was officially launched Monday) exposed the personal information of people who were both granted and denied a concealed and carry weapons (CCW) permit between 2011-2021. Officials say the data released included names, date of birth, gender, race, driver’s license number, addresses, and criminal history (but not social security numbers).

The DOJ adds that data from the Assault Weapon Registry, Handguns Certified for Sale, Dealer Record of Sale, Firearm Certificate Safety, and Gun Violence Restraining Order dashboards was also impacted.

“This is mind-boggling to me that this happened,” said Jacob Belemjian of Clovis-based gun retailer The Firing Line. “This is such a sophomoric programming mistake. I don’t understand how this happened. It’s such an egregious mistake.”

Belemjian says that the information exposed included the type of CCW permit, such as a judicial permit. That type of CCW permit is provided to county judges, therefore providing an easy way for individuals to identify judges among the hundreds of people whose information has been released.

“For most people, this isn’t going to be a big deal,” said Belemjian. “However, if you are someone in some notoriety or someone who has some potential threats it’s obviously not a good thing.”

While he does not think this will deter future CCW applicants, Belemjian says he is now fielding questions from current CCW holders about ID theft. That is something the California Department of Justice is also concerned about as the statement released Wednesday by the department says officials are communicating with law enforcement partners throughout the state and will provide support to those whose information has been exposed.

“This unauthorized release of personal information is unacceptable and falls far short of my expectations for this department,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta. “I immediately launched an investigation into how this occurred at the California Department of Justice and will take strong corrective measures where necessary. The California Department of Justice is entrusted to protect Californians and their data. We acknowledge the stress this may cause those individuals whose information was exposed. I am deeply disturbed and angered.”

Belemjian says exposing the CCW data also undermines the point of a concealed carry permit.

“No one is supposed to know that you’re carrying a gun,” said Belemjian. “That’s part of the whole plan if you will. If everybody knows that you, in particular, are carrying a gun, number one it makes you a target – and number two it kind of defeats the purpose.”

Belemjian also fears that the release of the CCW permit information could allow people to look up the names of Californians they know.

“Maybe your neighbor doesn’t like guns and they find out you have a concealed carry permit. What does that do to your relationship with them?”

For those whose data was released, the California Department of Justice suggests monitoring credit reports and obtaining copies from annualcreditreport.com , considering placing a credit report freeze, and placing a fraud alert on the account as well.

