ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bell County, TX

Central Texas counties take different approaches to use, sale of fireworks amid severe drought

By Alex Fulton
KWTX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The pops and booms of fireworks are a Fourth of July staple, but this year, thanks to severe drought conditions, Central Texans may have a harder time buying them. In Bell County, the county judge banned all fireworks on Wednesday, June 22. After rainfall on...

www.kwtx.com

Comments / 0

Related
KWTX

Central Texas officials urge caution on the water amid low levels

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – The Fourth of July weekend is just starting to set sail. Lake Waco officials expect to see even more people on the water this weekend, even with the lake sitting at around six and a half feet below normal water levels. Lower water levels means...
WACO, TX
CBS DFW

Severe drought leads North Texas counties to issue disaster declarations, banning fireworks

CORSICANA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The threat of wildfires has led to at least four counties issuing disaster declarations banning fireworks, including Johnson, Navarro, Palo Pinto and Parker Counties. The lack of rain has led to severe drought conditions. The Texas A&M Forest Service reporting about 75% of the state is currently under a burn ban. That's why Navarro County Judge H. M. Davenport is now taking those additional preventive measures.   "We were inundated with people calling saying please ban the fireworks because they didn't want to take a chance," he said. Every year big crowds of people gather just outside city limits to shoot off fireworks. You can how dry the grass is here — which is why this order is necessary."Drying out, that puts everybody who lives in the country in the unincorporated areas and some of them even closer to the city really in a fire danger," Davenport said. Heading into the weekend, fire crews are on standby ready to respond to calls.You can still buy most fireworks at local stands, but the penalty for firing them will be $500 to $1,000 depending on the type. 
CORSICANA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Bell County, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Belton, TX
County
Mclennan County, TX
Mclennan County, TX
Government
Bell County, TX
Government
coveleaderpress.com

Coryell County Issues Disaster Declaration Prohibiting Use of Fireworks

Coryell County has issued a Disaster Declaration prohibiting the use of fireworks in the county, but the sale of fireworks is still allowed, following the Commissioners’ Court meeting Tuesday morning. The disaster declaration only prohibits the use of fireworks, but not the sale. The exception is for public displays...
CORYELL COUNTY, TX
KCEN

TxDOT announces its nearly $2.2 million road restoration project

WACO, Texas — Texas Department of Transportation announces that its contractors will begin a road restoration project on US 84 from Lake Air Drive to Valley Mills Drive starting July 5. Crews will be working on enhancing the safety of the roadway, according to the city. The project is...
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Texas#County Judge#Firework#Central Texans
KBTX.com

Fire destroys multiple buildings in downtown Marlin

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Facebook video shared by Marcus Roberson Friday evening shows multiple buildings burning in the area of Commerce and Wood Streets in downtown Marlin, TX. Fire Agencies from across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley were dispatched to assist with the flames which at times reached as high as thirty feet. No word yet if anyone was injured in the fire. Check back for details.
MARLIN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco gets medical cannabis pickup site

Austin-based medical cannabis company Texas Original is making it easier for patients to access its products in Waco through a temporary medical cannabis pickup location. The drive-thru pickup will be available from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Fridays, and the exact location will be released to patients once they are approved for a prescription. Texas Original CEO Morris Denton said the Waco drive-thru pickup site was opened in response to growing demand in the Waco area, where Texas Original serves more than 700 patients.
WACO, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Waco road closures once postponed begins next week

WACO, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation has announced to start operations again for overhead signages to be hung in several locations along the southbound I-35 mainlanes. From July 5 through July 8, the Texas Department of Transportation will close the southbound mainlanes of I-35 between Forest Street...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Catch ‘Fourth on the Brazos’ this Monday!

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Brazos Nights and Waco Parks and Recreation have announced the return of the City of Waco’s annual Fourth on the Brazos celebration!. This year’s event features the H-E-B Fireworks Extravaganza – as well as live music from one of the greatest Motown and R&B/funk artists of all time, The Commodores!
WACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Gatesville Messenger

Fireworks use banned countywide; exception made for municipal displays

Despite a little rain falling on Coryell County the day before their meeting, Coryell County Commissioners voted to prohibit the use of fireworks in the county with the exception of professional municipal displays such as the one in Gatesville. While it will be illegal to discharge fireworks in Coryell County,...
GATESVILLE, TX
KWTX

Firefighters battle large blaze in downtown Marlin

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters from throughout Central Texas on Friday afternoon converged in Marlin to help firefighters there contain a massive fire that engulfed a two-story building at the corner of Wood Street and Commerce Street. “Here in Marlin, this is probably one of the largest fires they’ve had...
MARLIN, TX
KCEN

The City of Killeen, Fort Hood will collaborate animal services

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen and Fort Hood will collaborate their efforts in animal services for the city, according to reports. On June 29, representatives from the city and Fort Hood gathered at the III Corps Headquarters to formally sign the Intergovernmental Support Agreement (IGSA), as stated by the city.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Killeen to help Fort Hood with animal control duties

FORT HOOD, Tx (FOX44) – The City of Killeen and Fort Hood have signed an agreement to partner and consolidate animal services. City and Fort Hood leaders met at III Corps Headquarters on post to formally set the agreement. City Manager Kent Cagle, Mayor Debbie Nash-King and Executive Director of Recreation Services Joseph Brown met for the formal signing.
FORT HOOD, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 6.30.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Cafe Homestead at 608 Dry Creek Road in Waco got a 76 on a recent inspection. According to the food safety worker, there was a bag of raw chicken stored above the beef in the cooler. There...
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy