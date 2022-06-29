Attorney General digitizes statewide crime gun tracing records, bypasses burdensome paper record law

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced the launch of a new law enforcement tool Wednesday that is expected to digitize gun tracing records statewide.

Federal law prevents crime gun records from being computerized, leaving law enforcement to request, and then sort through tedious pages and spreadsheets of data, anytime they want to trace a confiscated gun back to its origin or investigate its connection to shootings.

“The records are literally kept on paper and stored at a facility in West Virginia,” Executive Deputy Attorney General Adam Braun said.

He says the newly launched digital database ‘Crime Gun Connect’ will reduce that process to a few clicks through a search engine and a map peppered with records from agencies statewide. The online system was developed in collaboration with Illinois State Police and non-profit Everytown for Gun Safety,

So far, it contains more than 100,000 gun trace records dating back to 2009, according to Raoul.

Valerie Burgest took the podium at the James R. Thompson Center on behalf of grassroots movement Moms Demand Action and as a mother “who had to bury her only child.”

“Today, almost nine years after his murder, his case is still unsolved,” she said.

The number of murders solved across the country has been declining for decades, hitting a historic low in 2020 with half of all cases ending in arrest, according to a CBS News report.

“Tracing guns recovered after they are used in a crime can help identify the purchaser, but also co-conspirators and witnesses,” Raoul said in support of Crime Gun Connect.

Kim Smith, Director of Programs for the University of Chicago Crime Lab said in Illinois, nearly 1,800 lives were taken by gun violence in 2020.

The database was created for more than improving the rate at which those gun crimes are solved.

“We’re after not only the person that pulls the trigger,” he said. “But the person that makes sure that the shooter gets the gun.”

“Illegally obtained firearms are clearly driving the violence in our state,” Illinois State Police director Brendan Kelly added during the announcement in Chicago, where gun trafficking is a growing problem.

The digital database should equip central Illinois police to find out how often local crime traces back to the state’s most populous city, and to figure out how those guns are getting into the state in the first place.

More than 60% of firearms recovered from Illinois crime scenes come from outside of the state, according to the Attorney General’s office.

As patterns emerge, state leaders hope to answer the million-dollar question: What, who and where are the major sources of crime guns?

“Oftentimes, when we talk about children getting access to guns, teenagers getting access to guns, we don’t talk about who makes it, who sells it, who owned the gun,” concluded Dan Kotowski, the president and CEO of non-profit Kids Above All.

“And this is so important because children didn’t make the guns, they didn’t sell the guns, they didn’t own the guns illegally. But for some reason, they get in the hands of kids and teenagers all the time.”

It will rely on law enforcement’s active participation by entering new records as they come in. The database is only available to police, but Raoul said there will soon be a public site where anyone can have a look at the trends.

Local law enforcement wasn’t prepared to interview Wednesday, but Champaign Police released a statement to say, in part, “We look forward to seeing this new technology in action, and to seeing it address another root source of this violence – the source of the weapons being used to carry out these acts.”

