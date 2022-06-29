Odell Beckham Jr. commissions painting of his Rams self helping his former self

Odell Beckham Jr. has not been shy when it comes to discussing his explosive divorce from the Cleveland Browns and quarterback Baker Mayfield last season. Now, the wide receiver is expressing his displeasure with the organization through art.

Beckham commissioned a painting – of himself – to commemorate the up-and-down season he endured in 2021, which he began with the Browns and ended a Super Bowl champion as a member of the Los Angeles Rams.

The painting, done by artist Charlie Failure, depicts two near-opposite versions of Beckham acknowledging one another. One rendering of the 29-year-old looks downtrodden, donning a Browns uniform and black visor as he lays on the ground. The other Beckham proudly wears a Rams uniform as he lends a hand – which sports his glistening Super Bowl ring – down to his former-self.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfUmFNyPobV

While the meaning behind art can often be difficult to interpret, Failure asserted his piece’s message is quite simple.

“The importance of picking yourself up cannot be understated,” he wrote on Instagram. “This piece of art is self-explanatory.”

Failure’s point is one that resonates heavily with Beckham, who has had to lift himself up after enduring a plethora of injuries throughout his career. The wideout, now entering his ninth season in the NFL, is currently rehabbing from an ACL injury he suffered in the Super Bowl . However, judging by his new artwork, Beckham seemingly applies the message to more than just his injury setbacks.

Beckham was in the midst of another disappointing season with the Browns after being traded to Cleveland in 2019 – the former All-Pro had only 234 receiving yards over six games in 2021. Rumors that Beckham was unhappy with the organization continued to swirl amidst his below-average play, eventually reaching a head when his father infamously shared a video of Mayfield repeatedly failing to spot a wide-open Beckham.

The Browns ultimately waived Beckham in early November, allowing the wide receiver to sign a one-year deal with the Rams. He proved to be an integral part of Los Angeles’ run to the title, snagging five touchdowns in seven games and reeling in the first score of the Super Bowl before tearing his ACL.

Beckham is currently a free agent, but there appears to be mutual interest in a reunion with the Rams.