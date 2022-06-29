ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Odell Beckham Jr. commissions painting of his Rams self helping his former self

By Matthew Neschis
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Odell Beckham Jr. has not been shy when it comes to discussing his explosive divorce from the Cleveland Browns and quarterback Baker Mayfield last season. Now, the wide receiver is expressing his displeasure with the organization through art.

Beckham commissioned a painting – of himself – to commemorate the up-and-down season he endured in 2021, which he began with the Browns and ended a Super Bowl champion as a member of the Los Angeles Rams.

The painting, done by artist Charlie Failure, depicts two near-opposite versions of Beckham acknowledging one another. One rendering of the 29-year-old looks downtrodden, donning a Browns uniform and black visor as he lays on the ground. The other Beckham proudly wears a Rams uniform as he lends a hand – which sports his glistening Super Bowl ring – down to his former-self.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfUmFNyPobV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UpAVa_0gQDmIAG00
Odell Beckham Jr. has not been shy when it comes to discussing his explosive divorce from the Cleveland Browns and quarterback Baker Mayfield last season.
Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fVo7L_0gQDmIAG00
Beckham was an integral part of Los Angeles’ run to the promised land, snagging five touchdowns in seven games and reeling in the first score of the Super Bowl.
Getty

While the meaning behind art can often be difficult to interpret, Failure asserted his piece’s message is quite simple.

“The importance of picking yourself up cannot be understated,” he wrote on Instagram. “This piece of art is self-explanatory.”

Failure’s point is one that resonates heavily with Beckham, who has had to lift himself up after enduring a plethora of injuries throughout his career. The wideout, now entering his ninth season in the NFL, is currently rehabbing from an ACL injury he suffered in the Super Bowl . However, judging by his new artwork, Beckham seemingly applies the message to more than just his injury setbacks.

Beckham was in the midst of another disappointing season with the Browns after being traded to Cleveland in 2019 – the former All-Pro had only 234 receiving yards over six games in 2021. Rumors that Beckham was unhappy with the organization continued to swirl amidst his below-average play, eventually reaching a head when his father infamously shared a video of Mayfield repeatedly failing to spot a wide-open Beckham.

The Browns ultimately waived Beckham in early November, allowing the wide receiver to sign a one-year deal with the Rams. He proved to be an integral part of Los Angeles’ run to the title, snagging five touchdowns in seven games and reeling in the first score of the Super Bowl before tearing his ACL.

Beckham is currently a free agent, but there appears to be mutual interest in a reunion with the Rams.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Cleveland, OH
Football
Local
California Football
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Cleveland, OH
Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Hoops Rumors

Cavaliers re-sign Ricky Rubio on three-year, $18.4M deal

The Cavaliers reached an agreement to bring back free agent point guard Ricky Rubio on a three-year, $18.4M contract, sources tell Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports (Twitter link). The third year will be partially guaranteed, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype (Twitter link). Based on the financial details reported by Haynes,...
CLEVELAND, OH
fadeawayworld.net

David Fizdale Reveals How LeBron James Learned About Miami Heat Culture: "Some Guys He Wanted To Come Into Our Locker Room... UD And Wade Go, 'Nah, We Don't Do It Like That Here. This Is Our Space."

The Miami Heat culture has been mentioned around the league nonstop, getting more and more attention in recent years, with the team showing they are ready to do anything to win and let rivals know that they'll have a hard time trying to bring them down. Every player who's joined...
MIAMI, FL
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
42K+
Followers
34K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy