ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

TBI apologizes, looks into Blue Alert notifications

By Kelsey Gibbs
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jpfjs_0gQDm9Iy00

Some people are still trying to figure out what kind of alert was blared from their phones on Tuesday.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued two separate Blue Alerts during manhunts where the suspect in different incidents shot and injured a police officer.

But the way the alerts came out caused a lot of confusion.

Many said they thought they were receiving Amber Alerts; others said they were just flat-out confused.

Some said they were glad they are getting alerts, but also said they want TBI to make some adjustments to the system.

"We think it’s very important to provide these alerts, so we don't want people to have to feel like they have to turn off their phones. So, we are looking for ways we can improve the situation," said TBI Spokesperson Susan Niland.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the recent two suspects met the criteria for TBI to issue Blue Alerts.

Established in 2011, less than half a dozen Blue Alerts have been issued by the TBI.

"We only pushed out one alert for each of these two Blue Alerts. We understand that people got multiple, multiple calls, and some people got none," Niland said.

Blue Alerts assist in catching violent criminals who kill or seriously injure law enforcement officers in the line of duty, or to aid in locating a missing officer where foul play is involved.

The program uses cell phones and other statewide infrastructure of the existing Amber Alert system to push out critical information.

The problem with Tuesday's alerts was some people say they came blaring at different times of the night.

"I was at my church's Vacation Bible School when the alert went off. It was just before the services started. We weren't doing anything and my husband and I both got it at the same time and we're like, 'what is this?'" Jessica Davidson said.

TBI said there are different factors that could affect when a person gets a phone alert, and how often.

Some of these are: who your provider is, whether a phone is turned off, activation of airplane mode or traveling from one cell service tower to another.

"There are many variables that can go into whether you get these alerts; we certainly apologize for anybody who was awakened or annoyed. We get that, and we’re looking into it — as soon as we were made aware yesterday that people were getting multiple alerts," Niland said.

The public just hopes all the bugs are fixed before TBI issues a Blue Alert again.

"I think the system just needs to be streamlined. Like, I just think there needs to be a more efficient way to get the news out versus using something that you use for an Amber Alert. I understand the urgency, which is — so that's still a factor; it still works — but it just created more confusion than urgency, if that makes sense," Davidson said.

The TBI has more information about the Blue Alert system on its website.

Comments / 19

Shannon Decker Dedominicis
3d ago

We very much appreciated the alert! I'd rather be a bit confused on the alert or startled than not receiving it and meet up with one of those criminals on the Greenway or the Kroger parking lot!

Reply
13
Ruiseart O'hEireamhoin
2d ago

I appreciate the alert.. Initially, I didn't know what it was, but then researched it, learned, and happy to receive them. Hope they keep sending them out..

Reply
6
Wiley Lampkin
3d ago

would somebody explain what a blue alert is. I know an amber alert is a kidnapping. So is blue an armed and dangerous criminal on the loose?

Reply(1)
3
Related
localmemphis.com

Tennessee woman warns about package delivery scam

A Tennessee woman is spreading the word about a possible package delivery scam. She said it started with a notice in the mail. The message didn't have a company logo like UPS or FedEx. Once she took a picture and googled the image, the woman said the Bradley County Sherriff's office warned of similar notices.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
WAFF

Tennessee man arrested after shooting at police during standoff

ESTILL SPRINGS, Tenn. (WAFF) - A Franklin County, Tennessee man is in jail on a litany of charges after he shot at police during a standoff on Thursday. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said it was serving a warrant at a home on Sarvis Branch Road near Estill Springs when Phillip Elliott barricaded himself inside the home. Deputies attempted to use tear gas on Elliott, but were met with gunfire. Deputies tried a second time to deploy tear gas, and were again met with gunfire.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

TBI: Manhunt ends after police in Kentucky kill Blue Alert suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Samuel Q. Edwards, 34, who was at the center of a Blue Alert in Tennessee, was killed by Kentucky State Police in Louisville Tuesday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Initially, the TBI said Edwards may be driving a white Chevy Silverado with a missing...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tbi#Amber Alerts#Blue Alerts
WBIR

‘Not something that can be solved through enforcement alone’ | New Tennessee law criminalizes homeless camps in public, KPD not changing approach

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new Tennessee law criminalizing homeless camps on public property taking effect on July 1, 2022 will have no sway on how the Knoxville Police Department will enforce the issue. "Officers have discretion and numerous available options to address an issue," KPD Public Information Officer Scott...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

TN law that increases sentencing takes effect Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new law takes effect July 1 in Tennessee that will keep some criminals locked up longer. The “Truth in Sentencing” law takes effect. It requires offenders serve 100 percent of their sentence for certain violent crimes like murder, especially aggravated robbery and especially aggravated burglary. A list of other crimes, including […]
MEMPHIS, TN
thecapitalsportsreport.com

Anthony White’s toter home a total loss from fire in Tennessee

Late Model racer car driver Anthony White’s toter home caught on fire on Friday. We do not know how the toter home caught on fire. With the authorities called, it is likely that they will do an investigation. This will likely take some time to determine exactly what led to the fire.
TENNESSEE STATE
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy