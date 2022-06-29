Q2 Billings Area Weather: Not necessarily smooth sailing through July 4th
An evening thunderstorm Wednesday will once again produce mainly gusty winds. Southeast Montana has the best potential for damaging storms, but streaks of storms are covering a widespread area.
Thursday is cooler and quiet with most highs in the 70s to low 80s. It will be a sunny day but breezy in the eastern plains.
From Friday onward, most lower elevation highs will be in the 80s for at least the next 5 to 6 days. As more moisture slips up through the atmosphere from the Gulf of Mexico, the risk of afternoon showers and thunderstorms increases by Sunday and Monday for the Fourth of July.
