Q2 Billings Area Weather: Not necessarily smooth sailing through July 4th

By Ed McIntosh
Q2 News
Q2 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dFRCA_0gQDlcet00

An evening thunderstorm Wednesday will once again produce mainly gusty winds. Southeast Montana has the best potential for damaging storms, but streaks of storms are covering a widespread area.

Thursday is cooler and quiet with most highs in the 70s to low 80s. It will be a sunny day but breezy in the eastern plains.

From Friday onward, most lower elevation highs will be in the 80s for at least the next 5 to 6 days. As more moisture slips up through the atmosphere from the Gulf of Mexico, the risk of afternoon showers and thunderstorms increases by Sunday and Monday for the Fourth of July.

Effective: 2022-07-01 21:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-01 22:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail, damaging winds, and continuous cloud to ground lightning are occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Big Horn; Stillwater; Yellowstone The National Weather Service in Billings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Stillwater County in south central Montana Western Big Horn County in south central Montana Southwestern Yellowstone County in south central Montana * Until 1015 PM MDT. * At 913 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Laurel, or 14 miles southwest of Billings, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Billings, Laurel, Lockwood, Huntley, Billings Heights, Billings West End, Pryor and Park City. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

