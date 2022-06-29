ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megan Fox said that she and Machine Gun Kelly did 'every form of therapy that exists' after his suicide attempt

By Palmer Haasch
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly at the premiere of "Good Mourning" on May 12, 2022.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

  • Megan Fox said that she and Machine Gun Kelly did therapy together after his 2020 suicide attempt.
  • The singer said in his new documentary that he put a shotgun in his mouth while on the phone with Fox.
  • Fox said therapy was "definitely a process" but that it helped them individually and as a couple.

Megan Fox said that she and her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly have "done every form of therapy that exists" after an incident in which the singer put a shotgun in his mouth while on the phone with her.

Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, recounted the incident in his new Hulu documentary "Machine Gun Kelly's Life in Pink," released on Monday. Following his father's death in July 2020, the singer said that he entered a "really dark" period of his life and eventually "just fucking snapped." While on the phone with his then-girlfriend Fox, he put the barrel of the shotgun that he kept next to his bed in his mouth.

Fox told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of Kelly's new documentary that the pair had gone to therapy together.

"We've found a therapist that really works for us, couples and individually, and it's definitely a process, it's not an easy one," Fox said. "Some of it's really difficult, but our therapist said that a relationship is basically the process of breaking each other down, but most people don't have the tools to build each other back up, to rebuild."

"It's a constant process of, like, suffering and passion and love and the repeat cycles," she continued. "So, we're just learning that, and navigating that, doing that together. There's lots of all of those things all the time."

In late 2020, Kelly spoke about going to therapy and his substance use during a conversation with Dave Franco for Interview Magazine.

"Currently, my drug of choice is happiness and commitment to the art, rather than commitment to a vice that I believed made the art," Kelly said in the interview. "I'm taking steps. I had my first session last Thursday. That's the first time I ever went, 'Hey, I need to separate these two people,' which is Machine Gun Kelly and Colson Baker."

Kelly and Fox announced their relationship in the summer of 2020 and were engaged in January. In "Life in Pink," Kelly said that Fox was "like the sun" to him and that he knew he had "known her in so many other lifetimes."

"Life in Pink" is currently available on Hulu.

Comments / 55

Samantha Poynter-Blundell
2d ago

must be nice to have access to all those therapies that most can't get even get an appointment to be seen unless it's 3-4 months out or even a years long waiting list. I wonder what it's like having money and access to things us normal (or poor) people don't have access to. 🙃

Reply(3)
7
NoGuts NoGlory
1d ago

Just imagine how traumatized Megan Fox would have been if MGK had committed suicide while on the phone with her. She should have walked away from the relationship if he was willing to devastate her like that.

Reply(1)
3
Dad
2d ago

She should do an adult film in her Mid-Life crisis.. clearly she is in one and he wants attention or he wouldn’t be here

Reply(1)
4
