14-year-old that raped and murdered elderly woman in 2018 faces life sentence

By WMAR Staff
 3 days ago
A jury returned a guilty verdict in two different court cases today.

Tyrone Harvin, convicted for the rape and murder of 83-year-old Dorothy Mae Neal in 2018, was found guilty by a jury for numerous charges.

He was found guilty of first-degree felony murder, first-degree rape and possession of a dangerous weapon prosecutors say.

Harvin faces a maximum sentence of life plus three years scheduled for Jan. 3, 2023.

READ MORE: 83-year-old dies after being assaulted in Baltimore apartment

On August 2018, Baltimore Police found Neal unresponsive, nude and face up on the floor of her home. This comes after neighbors alerted police when they hadn't seen their neighbor in a few days.

READ MORE: Condoms found at crime scene link 14 year old to 83-year-old woman's death, charging documents show

Testing on the evidence determined that fingerprints on the condom wrappers found on the scene belonged to Harvin, who was 14-years-old at the time.

RELATED: Mother of 14-year-old charged as adult in rape and murder of 83-year-old, speaks

The jury also sentenced Quar'an Allen to 40 years for second-degree murder for the murder of his 2-month old daughter.

This will be served concurrently to 50 years and he will have five years of probation for child abuse.

Baltimore Police responded to reports of a non-breathing infant on May 28, 2019.

When police questioned Allen, he alleged that his son fell while carrying the infant, but that the children seemed fine initially.

The next day Allen claimed he noticed his infant daughter had difficulty breathing and was found unresponsive around 9:00 p.m., after laying her down for a nap.

Later that day, after another recorded interview with police, Allen admitted to having made up this story about his son dropping the baby.

His second story alleged that he slipped and fell down the steps while carrying his daughter. He said that he noticed his daughter's labored breathing, but didn't seek medical attention.

READ MORE: Police arrest man for allegedly murdering his infant daughter

On May 19, 2019, an autopsy was conducted and the cause of death was determined to be a homicide through multiple blunt force and multiple chronic blunt force injuries.

The injuries were not consistent with an accidental fall, but were consistent with a severe beating.

