ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanderburgh County, IN

Vanderburgh County braces for potential burn ban

By Cody Bailey
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y4t1V_0gQDkFaV00

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Brown lawns and dry brush are a sign of the times with most of the Evansville-area dealing with drought-like conditions. These abnormally dry conditions are also increasing the likelihood of a burn ban being issued for Vanderburgh County.

“I think at this point we are watching whether the D1 drought status expands geographically, or if it increases to a D2 drought status,” explains German Township Fire Chief Tamara Carr. “And either of those would trigger a burn ban in Vanderburgh County at this point.”

Drought in Indiana: June 2012 vs June 2022

Fire chiefs across the county have taken notice, along with Vanderburgh County commissioners. Officials have recently discussed the dry conditions and the strong possibility that a burn ban would be issued, especially if conditions do not improve.

“All suburban fire chiefs and EMA are consulting one another,” says County Commissioner Cheryl Musgraves.

Fire officials and Vanderburgh County Emergency Management monitor conditions related to temperature, humidity, and wind when factoring a burn ban issuance. They also keep a close eye on the U.S. Drought Monitor Index , as well.

Safety tips that Chief Carr suggests include following the county guideline of keeping fires no larger than 3 feet by 2 feet, and by not burning materials such as leaves, trash, or cardboard. Chief Carr also says keeping water nearby.

“The water piece is huge,” says Carr. “You have to get your hose or something out that you can extinguish it should it start to spread.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 1

Related
WEHT/WTVW

First responders pull the plug on decades-old radio system

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — When it comes to communication, it’s of utmost importance for first responders. In Daviess County, emergency personnel have been using a radio system that is twenty to thirty-year-old. Those days are soon coming to an end. City officials say a new telecommunications tower is being built on Hobbs Road near […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Marion bans burning and fireworks

MARION, Ky. (WEHT) – The City Council of Marion voted to ban burning and the use of fireworks due to the water supply shortage. The council made the vote on June 27. The city of Marion is in a declared state of emergency as a leak from the Lake George Dam was discovered. The lake […]
MARION, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Fireworks show happening at Patoka Lake

BIRDSEYE, Ind. (WEHT) – It may sound like a storm but fireworks will be going off over Patoka Lake on July 2. The 16th annual Thunder over Patoka fireworks display at Patoka Lake Beach will happen at 10 p.m. The fireworks show can be viewed from the section C viewing area in the 300-loop of […]
BIRDSEYE, IN
14news.com

Fourth of July events happening in Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Lots of Independence Day celebrations are set for this weekend. Madisonville kicks off 4th Fest and Praise in the park on Sunday. That runs from July 2 - July 4. They say lots of music, food and fun are planned to happen in the city park...
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
County
Vanderburgh County, IN
Evansville, IN
Government
City
Evansville, IN
Vanderburgh County, IN
Government
State
Indiana State
WEHT/WTVW

Three southern Indiana walk-in clinics closed for good

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Following an announcement from Ascension St. Vincent earlier in the week, three immediate care clinics across Vanderburgh and Warrick counties closed their doors for good on June 30. The three local locations include Evansville’s Westside Crossing and Northside Crossing clinics, as well as the Warrick Walk-in clinic in Boonville. Ascension officials […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Alcoa announces assembly line closure in Warrick Co.

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Alcoa officials say one of their assembly lines in Warrick County is now closed. Vice President of Corporate Communications Jim Beck says the biggest issue right now is staffing. He says they don’t have enough people to keep lines running. Beck also added that...
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson residents rally for abortion rights

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Abortion rights activists got together at Henderson’s Central Park this afternoon to express their frustrations with the state of abortion rights both in the Commonwealth and nationwide. One activist who grew up in foster care says that restricting abortion rights will only worsen problems for children. “And if you say, ‘Well, […]
HENDERSON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Hose#D1#German#Ema#The U S Drought Monitor
wevv.com

Fourth of July celebrations happening around the Tri-State

Monday, July 4, marks Independence Day 2022 across the United States. Communities will be celebrating the Fourth of July holiday with food, music, fireworks, and more. Here are some of the Fourth of July celebrations and events happening around the Tri-State area:. EVANSVILLE. FIREWORKS ON THE OHIO: Evansville's largest public...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Hit and run leaves Evansville woman injured

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) was called out to a hit and run in the 2800 block of Madison Avenue about 5:10 p.m. on July 1. An officer arrived to find the victim with a foot injury. The victim told the officer she was walking on the sidewalk next to Dexter […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
newsnowdc.com

Dubois County NOW Birthdays

Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday. Submit birthday entries here for a chance to win a prize from our Birthday Club sponsors! There is a birthday winner every day!!! Entry must include name of person, actual birth date, and mailing address. **Address is needed for Dubois County NOW to mail a postcard to the winners so they can redeem their prize**
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wamwamfm.com

Horse Progress Days Bringing Big Crowd to Daviess Co.

It will be a busy weekend in Daviess County with the annual 4th of July Celebration at Eastside Park and the 50th Anniversary Celebration at West Boggs Park. On top of those events, the Horse Progress Days event is happening at Dinky’s today and tomorrow. The event is expected...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro police reminds public about fireworks use

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) sent out a reminder about fireworks to the public on June 30. OPD encourages everyone to celebrate Independence Day in a safe and responsible manner but reminds everyone there are rules for using fireworks in Owensboro city limits. These rules include: Fireworks may only be used […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Required water main shut down in Jasper

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – The city of Jasper says on July 5 from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., the city as well as Ragle’s construction crew, will be shutting off water service. The city says this will affect customers along Main Street, specifically from 2nd Street to 5th Street. Officials say this work is being […]
JASPER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

New contract for Cave-In-Rock Ferry negotiated

PADUCAH, Ky. (WEHT) – The Cave-in-Rock Ferry will keep rollin’ on the river. A two-year contract was negotiated to provide $3.3 million for the ferry to continue and provide regular service. The new agreement will keep the Cave-in-Rock Ferry operating on the regular 16-hour a-day schedule from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The new […]
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

DCSO: Owensboro man dies in morning wreck

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Christopher Q. McCrady, 46, of Owensboro, died in a wreck this morning. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) says on June 30 at 4:44 a.m., DCSO, the Utica Fire Department, Daviess County Fire Department, and AMR were dispatched to a one vehicle collision In the 10000 block of U.S. Highway […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

EPD responds to assault on METS bus

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville police (EPD) were called to an assault on a METS bus on July 1 at about 4:25 p.m. Officers located and interviewed the victim and witnesses when they arrived on the scene. Witnesses told police the suspect was looking for his cellphone on the bus. The suspect approached the victim, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Meet Community Leader Christopher A. Kiefer

Christopher A. Kiefer graduated from Reitz Memorial High School in 1977 and became the Dean of the Schools of Business, Information Technology, Public Affairs & Social Services, and Entrepreneurship for Ivy Tech Community College-Southwest in 2015. He began a career with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, then as an Ivy Tech criminal justice professor spanning over the last 26 years in the public service field.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy